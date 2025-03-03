Wix Launches Native, Print-on-Demand Experience Powered by Printful

Merchants, self-creators, and agencies using Wix can tap into Printful’s fulfillment services to uniquely expand their brand with high-quality, custom products

NEW YORK – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced a native integration with Printful, one of the leading print-on-demand companies, to bring a native, out-of-the-box experience to Wix and Wix Studio users. With direct access to Printful’s print-on-demand and dropshipping fulfillment services, Wix users can create their own high-quality, branded product collections without leaving Wix.

Wix users have the opportunity to create their own merchandise that is typically inaccessible to small businesses on the market today. Established businesses can create a new revenue stream while new businesses can start from scratch to build their brand and be part of this market that is projected to reach USD 45.6 billion by 2031. The print-on-demand industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% .

Users have access to and control over critical touchpoints of the print-on-demand and dropshipping solution. They can customize their merchandise with their unique art, graphics, and brand logos. Additionally, a user can adjust or change the design on a product, all within the Wix platform.

Offering a cost-effective and sustainable approach, this solution fulfills orders individually, enabling business owners to avoid upfront inventory costs. Printful strives to ensure that products are produced locally, through its network of fulfillment centers, allowing for faster distribution and lower shipping cost. The on-demand operation model helps to eliminate overproduction and remove the need for storage. Local product fulfillment also helps to minimize the carbon footprint, while product personalization fosters stronger customer loyalty.

“This integration gives our users a new opportunity to create high-quality products and merchandise customized to their brand, whether they are a yoga studio owner, a chef, or a dog trainer,” said Jill Sherman, Head of Suppliers Hub at Wix. “Together, we’re providing our users a unique and seamless solution that embraces creativity and brand identity while eliminating fulfillment hassles and overhead costs. This empowers users to focus on the growth of their business and maximize their brand footprint all from the Wix platform."

“Partnering with Wix is a natural fit for us, as we’re both dedicated to supporting e-commerce business owners and brand builders who are crafting exceptional shopping experiences,” said Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printful. “We’ve always been committed to helping anyone, anywhere create, design and deliver high-quality, unique products that resonate with their audience. By integrating seamlessly with Wix, we’re making it even easier for entrepreneurs to provide delightful experiences for their customers, directly within the platform where they already create and drive their brand experiences. We’re excited to see the amazing designs and products that the Wix community of sellers will create next.”

This offering is available in English, and there are plans for availability in additional languages in the near future.

For more information about this partnership, please visit https://www.wix.com/ecommerce/print-on-demand





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.





Attachments

Wix launches a native, print-on-demand experience powered by Printful Wix launches a native, print-on-demand experience powered by Printful, empowering Wix and Wix Studio users to create their own high-quality, branded product collections without leaving Wix. Customize products without leaving Wix Users can can customize their merchandise with their unique art, graphics, and brand logos, and they can adjust or change the design on a product, all within the Wix platform. Products added to store catalogue Customized products are added into the users product catalogue, enabling a seamless print-on-demand experience Create branded merchandize Users can create high-quality products and merchandise customized to their brand, whether they are a yoga studio owner, a chef, or a dog trainer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.