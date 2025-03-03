Master Data Management Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 16.8 Billion in 2022 With a CAGR of 16.3%

Allied Market

Growing amount and complexity of data drives the growth of the global master data management market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in amount and complexity of data drive the market growth. In addition, rise in need for data governance and regulatory compliance drive the growth of the market. However, increasing cost & ROI and rise in culture barriers posed by organizations is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in integration of new technologies is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.According to the report, the master data management market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $74.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.The report analyzes these key players in the global master data management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Major market players such as Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Inc, Cloud Software Group, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Ataccama, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Informatica Inc., Talend, SAP SERequest Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/775 By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-third of the global master data management market revenue, as it enables organizations to make knowledgeable decisions, increase operational effectiveness, improve customer experience, and generate revenue by giving them a single source of truth for master data propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, owing to businesses in maximizing the value of their data assets, enhancing decision-making, and enhancing operational effectiveness.By end user, the BFSI segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global master data management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to allowing them to gain insightful information, spot trends, and make defensible decisions. The healthcare segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 21.1% throughout the forecast period, owing to provide a single, centralized portal for accessing data, MDM features include consolidating, organizing, auditing, updating, de-duplicating, and managing diverse data from every source..Buy this Complete Report (349 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifth of the global master data management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, as organization want to have complete control over the hardware, software, and data, also enabling more customization and security, which propels the market growth significantly. The cloud segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to enables businesses to make use of cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML for data analytics and insights, promoting innovation and competitive advantage.By enterprise size, large enterprise segment accounted for nearly three-fifth of the global master data management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, as it aids in enhancing data governance and compliance, enabling businesses to make smarter choices. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 18.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to utilize advanced data management capabilities without making substantial upfront investments.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/775 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifth of the global master data management market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, as it offers a centralized repository for high-quality, consistent data that is essential for decision-making based on data. aiding the growth of the master data management market. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, owing to data quality, streamline processes, and boost competitiveness which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

