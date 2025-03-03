Secure Access Services Edge Market Size Worth USD 12.1 Billion by 2032, At 23.6% CAGR

Allied Market

Increase in the integration of regulatory and data protection laws and a rise in demand for security services are expected to drive the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The notable factors positively affecting the secure access services edge market include an increase in the integration of regulatory and data protection laws and a rise in demand for security services. However, the lack of awareness about security services among enterprises and the high cost of implementation hinder market growth. However, the surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions offers lucrative opportunities for market players.According to the report, the secure access services edge industry generated $1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $12.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the secure access services edge market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Major industry players such as Fortinet, Check Point Software Tech. Ltd., Cato Networks, Netskope, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., McAfee, VMware, Palo Alto NetworkRequest Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A297765 Based on offering, the security as a service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the secure access services edge market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization, one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the secure access services edge market.Based on application, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the secure access services edge market revenue, owing to increase in the adoption of digital solutions in the BFSI sector has led to the development of completely advanced programs that adhere to the maintenance of security systems, which further contribute the global market growth in this sector. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to manufacturing industries.Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the secure access services edge market revenue, owing to the growing demand for secure access services edge for cloud-based services in these enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to these organizations.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A297765 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the secure access services edge market revenue. The increase in the usage of secure access services edge to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, MEA is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE are at the forefront, in embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

