Adventure Box Technology AB to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in Stockholm, Sweden in March 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Box Technology AB (STO: ADVBOX) Adventure Box Technology AB ("Adventure Box" or "the Company") a company strategically positioned to become a leader in the iGaming industry through an acquisition-driven strategy, today announces that its CEO, Duncan McIntyre, will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025. These events provide an opportunity for investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders to gain insights into Adventure Box’s growth strategy, recent acquisitions, and future plans within the evolving iGaming sector.

Upcoming Conference Participation:

Redeye iGaming Theme Event

Date: March 4, 2025

Location: Stockholm & Online

Time: 09:45 CET – Duncan McIntyre, CEO

Live Broadcast: https://www.redeye.se/events/1069380/redeye-theme-igaming

Inderes Investor Day Webcast

Date: March 10, 2025

Location: Online (Pre-recorded sessions available for later viewing)

Time: 15:00 CET

Live Broadcast: https://www.inderes.se/videos/investor-day-or-march-10-2025

In addition, CEO Duncan McIntyre will be in Stockholm on March 3-4 2025 to host investor meetings. Those interested in scheduling a meeting are encouraged to contact Adventure Box’s investor relations representative, Julie Silber, Senior Managing Director, at jsilber@pcgadvisory.com or +46 (0)79 356 6277.

For more information please contact:

Duncan McIntyre, CEO

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

d.mcintyre@liongaming.io

d.mcintyre@adventurebox.com

+1 (778) 996-3596

About Adventure Box Technology AB

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and driving transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. The company recently acquired Lion Gaming, expanding its technological capabilities and service offerings. Further strengthening its market position, Adventure Box has entered into strategic letters of intent to acquire Blok Sports, Sparx Technologies, Zefr Media, and RWB, aiming to integrate advanced platforms, leverage industry expertise, and unlock new revenue streams.

Adventure Box is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Berg Securities is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached via email at ca@bergssecurities.se.

