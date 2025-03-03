Intuitive Machines Appoints Executive Leader for Data Services Business

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has appointed James J. Frelk as Senior Vice President, Data Services, effective March 3rd. Mr. Frelk is a senior executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in national security, commercial satellites, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber security, artificial intelligence, and other critical programs in both government and commercial industry.

“We are excited to welcome Jim to the team as we continue to build out our data transmission services pillar in order to become the premier enabler and provider of complex commercial, civil, and national security space operations,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “In his new role, Jim’s experienced leadership will be critical in enhancing our data relay and derived product offerings, as well as expanding our partnerships and technology to encompass national security space requirements. Intuitive Machines is committed to establishing capabilities as a company that are strategic assets to both the U.S. government and the commercial sector, and we are so pleased that Jim has joined us to further these efforts,” said Altemus.

Mr. Frelk previously served as NASA’s Deputy Associate Administrator for PA&E, Director of the Office of Space Commerce (US Department of Commerce), and assisted in founding both Lockheed’s Space Imaging and Maxar’s Earthwatch/Digital Globe. He is Vice Chair of the National Security Space Association Moorman Center for Space Studies where he provides strategic guidance and thought leadership for national security space initiatives and advises on space policy, defense, and emerging technologies. He has served in executive positions for more than 20 years, including positions that managed strategic partnerships with the National Reconnaissance Office, the Department of Defense, and other non-government agencies. In his most recent role, Mr. Frelk led strategic initiatives for autonomous robotic solutions and spearheaded Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing solutions for GPS-denied environments and Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategies for the Department of Defense.

