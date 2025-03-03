Politecnico di Torino flies to Ethiopia for an institutional mission

The Turin’s technical University expands connections and networks with Ethiopia in line with its internationalization strategy, in which Africa is among the leading countries

TURIN, Italy, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Politecnico di Torino expands connections and networks with Ethiopia thanks to an institutional mission to Addis Ababa led by Rector Stefano Corgnati, consistent with Politecnico’s internationalization strategy for which Africa is among the leading countries. The University's Strategic Plan, indeed, includes among its main goals the reinforcement of its international vocation by growingly expanding to non-EU countries, thanks to increasing agreements and collaborations with Universities, research centers, businesses and institutions.

Rector Stefano Corgnati and his delegation, with the support of the Embassy of Italy in Ethiopia, met with Ambassador Agostino Palese and his staff, and Michele Morana, Director of AICS-Italian Agency for Development Cooperation. AICS recently financed the project for the rehabilitation of the National Ethnological Museum hosted by Addis Ababa University. Politecnico di Torino has led this 4-million-euro project with the involvement of the Venaria Reale Restoration Center: the aim is to rehabilitate the Guenete Leul building, which is of historical interest to the country and hosts the museum, and to redesign the exhibition layouts, revitalizing the country's valuable ethnographic collection.

The mission was therefore an opportunity to officially meet Samuel Kifle Kidane, President of Addis Ababa University, signing a collaboration agreement aimed both at fostering the mobility of students and researchers and at activating research synergies, particularly on the topics of water and energy management. The agreement also included coordination actions more inherent to the above-mentioned project.

Lastly, Politecnico’s delegation presented its complete study offer and student initiatives to the high school students of the Italian State Institute "Galileo Galilei" in Addis Ababa, one of the most important Italian schools abroad in terms of number of students and educational cycles covered.

"Ethiopia is a key country for the development of internationalization actions in Africa and, thanks to the support of the Italian Embassy, we are establishing a real hub of Politecnico di Torino to coordinate all activities in this area. We are first of all promoting a mobility project for students and young researchers to foster collaborations and share experiences," commented Rector Stefano Corgnati.

"Politecnico di Torino’s mission to Addis Ababa, led by Rector Stefano Corgnati, was a further step in the framework of strengthening inter-university relations, which are experiencing a very strong development, as seen during the recent visit of the Minister of University and Research, Senator Anna Maria Bernini. The mission included the signing of a new Cooperation Agreement between Politecnico and Addis Ababa University, in addition to the 4-million-euro project funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the rehabilitation of the National Ethnological Museum housed in the historic Guenete Leul Palace of the Addis Ababa University District, for which Politecnico is the lead partner.

The implementation of these projects, constantly supported by our Embassy, is in line with the vision of the Mattei Plan - in which Ethiopia occupies a leading role due to its strategic relevance and the depth of bilateral relations with our country. For the success of the Mattei Plan as a new model of equal relations between Italy and the African countries, the cultural dimension in the development of relations between States and their Peoples cannot be ignored," said Ambassador Agostino Palese.

