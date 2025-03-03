John W. Weiser Shares a Story of Survival and Hope at the London Book Fair 2025

"A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life"

A powerful memoir tracing one family’s escape from Nazi-controlled Vienna and their journey to a new life.

What began as a reminder to his children of their family's background, " A Thousand Kisses : A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life" now crosses borders to share its unforgettable journey with the world. This powerful memoir, chronicling a family's harrowing escape from Nazi-occupied Europe, will be showcased at the London Book Fair 2025, March 11-13 at Olympia London, among the distinguished selections from The Maple Staple at Booth 6G40.In this deeply personal and historically significant memoir, Weiser recounts the harrowing journey of his family as they fled Nazi-controlled Vienna, navigating through Hungary, Brazil, and ultimately the United States in pursuit of safety and freedom. Through a blend of family letters, childhood memories, and historical insight, his book "A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life" not only captures the unbreakable spirit of a family torn apart by conflict but also serves as a powerful testament to resilience, love, and survival. Through a compelling narrative that brings history to life, Weiser highlights the dangers of silence in the face of injustice, offering readers an intimate and urgent perspective on the struggles of Jewish families under Nazi persecution and the complex immigration policies that shaped their fate.John W. Weiser, a Harvard Law School graduate, had a distinguished career as a partner at a major Wall Street law firm and later served as General Counsel for Bechtel Group, Inc. Following his retirement, he dedicated himself to interfaith and theological leadership, holding key roles such as Chair of the Board of the Graduate Theological Union and Chair of the President's Council of United Religions Initiative, the world's largest grassroots interfaith organization.As a featured title at the London Book Fair 2025, "A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life" offers readers an unforgettable look into one family's resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. Visitors are invited to explore this extraordinary book at The Maple Staple's Booth 6G40 and engage with a story that continues to resonate in today's world.For readers eager to explore the author's personal journey and the deeper themes of his memoir, a feature article on John W. Weiser is available in MapleStaple Magazine's 6th issue found on pages 66-67. Access it online at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6/ For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk

