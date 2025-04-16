Paws, People & Purpose: Oneisall Gives Back at Pet Palooza 2025

Oneisall supports local animal welfare efforts through donation and hands-on participation at Charlotte’s largest pet event

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneIsAll, the leading brand in smart pet products known for its innovative at-home grooming tools, smart feeders and smart water fountains proudly participated in the Humane Society of Charlotte’s Pet Palooza 2025 this past Saturday, April 12, helping raise critical funds for animals in need.Held at American Legion Memorial Stadium, Pet Palooza brought together over 500 pets and people for a vibrant day of community, compassion, and four-legged fun. Oneisall was among 57 vendors present at the event and contributed a generous $5,000 donation to support the Humane Society’s lifesaving programs.This year’s event raised over $114,000 in total, with more than 300 participants joining the signature pet walk with more than 500 pets and people that attended the event. The funds will go directly toward the Humane Society of Charlotte’s efforts in adoption, education, spay/neuter services, and outreach.“Oneisall is honored to have been part of such a meaningful and energetic event,” said Helen Wang, Chief Marketing Officer of OneIsAll Global. “It was inspiring to see the community come together to support the welfare of animals, and we’re proud to contribute to a cause that aligns so closely with our mission — to make every pet feel safe, cared for, and loved.”At their booth, OneIsAll offered live grooming demonstrations, a pet hydration station with their smart water fountains, exclusive giveaways, and a display of their best-selling grooming tools designed to make at-home pet care easy and stress-free.The company’s involvement in Pet Palooza reflects its ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting organizations that make a real difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them.Oneisall offers smart, easy-to-use pet care products that simplify daily routines for pet owners. Their lineup includes automatic feeders with customizable meal schedules, continuous-flowing water fountains that encourage hydration, and innovative grooming tools like vacuums and clippers that make at-home grooming cleaner and stress-free.For more information about OneIsAll and its latest innovations in pet grooming and feeding, visit www.oneisall.com or follow us on social media @oneisall_officialTo support the Humane Society of Charlotte, visit https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org About OneIsAllOneIsAll is a pet care brand dedicated to "Transforming How You Pet", making grooming and feeding easier, more efficient, and stress-free for pet owners and their furry companions. With a passion for innovation & technology, and a deep understanding of pet care needs, OneIsAll offers high-quality grooming tools, including professional-grade clippers and grooming vacuums, as well as advanced feeding and hydration solutions designed to simplify pet care routines. The brand’s commitment to excellence and user-friendly designs has made it a trusted choice for pet owners worldwide. By combining innovation with a love for animals, OneIsAll strives to enhance the bond between pets and their humans. For more information, please visit www.oneisall.com About the Humane Society of CharlotteThe Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving animal welfare and strengthening the human-animal bond. Founded in 1978, HSC envisions a community where all companion animals receive the care and compassion they deserve. Through adoption services, low-cost spay/neuter programs, wellness clinics, and community outreach initiatives, HSC serves over 30,000 animals annually. The organization operates independently, relying on the generous support of donors, grants, and service fees, without government funding or affiliation with national animal welfare groups. HSC's mission is to champion the wellbeing of companion animals and to create a world where there are no more homeless and unwanted pets. https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about OneIsAll and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

