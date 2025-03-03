Refined Energy Corp Receives Permit for Dufferin Work

Drill Program Planned

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU | OTC: RRUUF | FRA: CWA0) ("Refined” or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that the permit for work on the Dufferin Project has been received from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. Refined is focused on advancing three priority target areas with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“Eagle Plains”) as described in the January 7, 2025 news release. A drill program is being planned for the highest priority targets.

The three geophysical target areas are adjacent to the Virgin River shear zone. The highest-priority target area is represented by two conductors. One is a strong conductor associated with a distinct magnetic transition. This conductor is interpreted to extend from the unconformity at the sandstone contact well into the underlying basement rocks. The second conductor is also interpreted to extend from the unconformity to a lesser distance into the underlying basement rocks. These targets have never been drill tested, and the depth of sandstone cover above the unconformity is estimated to be relatively shallow at less than 200 metres. Uranium deposits in the Athabasca basin are often located at or underneath the unconformity contact between the overlying sandstone and the basement rocks. The other two targets are also characterized by conductors with associated magnetic features.

The Dufferin Project is located within an area asserted to be the traditional territory of both the Birch Narrows Dene Nation and the Saskatchewan Métis Nation. Eagle Plains and Refined will make best efforts to engage with local communities in order to establish effective communication and mitigate any specific concerns regarding work programs.

Mark Fields, chief executive officer of the company, stated: "We are very encouraged to be in a position to undertake an initial drill program for Refined in the Athabasca basin, renowned for its history of exploration, discovery and development of high-value uranium mines. The Dufferin project is located in proximity to NE-SW-trending faults, which are known to host uranium mineralization. Our work is focused on the discovery of potential high-grade deposits that characterize the Athabasca basin."

Refined holds the exclusive option to acquire 75 per cent from Eagle Plains as per the news release on Feb. 27, 2024. The 10,140-hectare Dufferin project is made up of the North and West Dufferin properties. It is located approximately 18 kilometres from Cameco's Centennial deposit, where historic drill hole VR-031W3 intersected 8.78 per cent triuranium octoxide over 33.9 metres (SMAF 74G12-0061).

Qualified person

C.C. (Chuck) Downie, PGeo, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and a director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin is the flagship project of Refined and a drill program is planned for 2025. Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Phone: (604) 398-3378

Email: Info@refinedenergy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s exploration plans and objectives at the Dufferin Project; the exploration potential of the Dufferin Project, including the potential of the Dufferin Project to host unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization; and the utility of prior historic exploration work in focusing future exploration programs.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that: the Company will successfully complete its planned exploration programs in accordance with current expectations and that such programs will yield the results anticipated by the Company, including identifying disrupted faults delineated by EM conductors and other geophysical anomalies for drill targeting.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project and that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company, including identifying disrupted faults delineated by EM conductors and other geophysical anomalies for drill targeting and discovering unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein

Legal Disclaimer:

