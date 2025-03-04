Franke Tobey Jones Partners with Beyond Ride to Enhance Resident Transportation Services

Franke Tobey Jones Franke Tobey Jones Inner Rooms Franke Tobey Jones Rooms Beyond Ride NEMT VAN Vehicle

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franke Tobey Jones, a premier senior living community located at 5340 North Bristol Street, Tacoma, WA 98407, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Beyond Ride , a leading non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service provider. This collaboration aims to offer residents reliable, safe, and affordable transportation solutions, thereby enhancing their access to medical appointments and community engagements.Addressing a Critical NeedTransportation plays a pivotal role in ensuring seniors maintain their health, independence, and quality of life. Recognizing the challenges many residents face in accessing consistent and specialized transportation, Franke Tobey Jones sought a partnership that would address these concerns effectively. Beyond Ride, with its commitment to providing dependable and compassionate NEMT services, emerged as the ideal collaborator.About Franke Tobey JonesEstablished over a century ago, Franke Tobey Jones has been dedicated to enriching and extending the quality of life for seniors in the Tacoma area. Offering a continuum of care that includes independent living, assisted living , memory care, and skilled nursing, the community is renowned for its resident-centered approach and vibrant campus life. The partnership with Beyond Ride aligns seamlessly with Franke Tobey Jones' mission to provide comprehensive services that cater to the evolving needs of its residents.About Beyond RideBeyond Ride is a trusted provider of non-emergency medical transportation services across Washington State. Specializing in wheelchair and ambulatory cabulance services, Beyond Ride ensures that individuals, including low-income seniors and disabled users, have access to reliable transportation for medical appointments and essential errands. Their commitment to safety, affordability, and personalized care has made them a preferred choice for many healthcare facilities and senior communities.Key Features of the PartnershipEnhanced Accessibility: Residents of Franke Tobey Jones will have prioritized access to Beyond Ride's fleet of specialized vehicles, ensuring timely transportation to medical appointments, therapy sessions, and other essential services.Safety and Comfort: Beyond Ride's vehicles are equipped to accommodate various mobility needs, including wheelchair accessibility. Trained drivers provide door-to-door assistance, ensuring residents' safety and comfort throughout their journey.Affordable Solutions: Understanding the financial considerations of many seniors, Beyond Ride offers competitive pricing. They accept all major credit cards and United Healthcare Insurance, making transportation services more accessible to a broader range of residents.Comprehensive Service Areas: Beyond Ride's extensive network ensures that residents can access transportation services not only within Tacoma but also to neighboring areas, facilitating a broader range of medical and social engagements.Leadership PerspectivesBusiness manager of Franke Tobey Jones, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:"Our commitment has always been to provide our residents with the highest quality of life. Reliable transportation is a crucial component of this commitment. Partnering with Beyond Ride allows us to offer our residents a trusted and efficient means to attend medical appointments and stay connected with the community."Marketing Head of Beyond Ride added:"We are honored to collaborate with Franke Tobey Jones, a community that shares our dedication to compassionate care. This partnership enables us to extend our services to more seniors, ensuring they have the transportation support they need to lead active and fulfilling lives."Implementation and Resident BenefitsThe integration of Beyond Ride's services into the daily operations of Franke Tobey Jones is designed to be seamless. Residents or their families can schedule transportation through the community's concierge services, with Beyond Ride accommodating both scheduled and on-demand requests. This flexibility ensures that residents can maintain their independence and adhere to their personal schedules without transportation becoming a barrier.Beyond medical appointments, the partnership also opens avenues for residents to engage in social, recreational, and cultural activities within the broader Tacoma community. Access to reliable transportation means residents can attend local events, visit parks, or dine at their favorite restaurants, thereby enriching their daily experiences.Commitment to Community and InnovationBoth Franke Tobey Jones and Beyond Ride are committed to continuous improvement and community engagement. Regular feedback sessions will be held to assess the effectiveness of the transportation services and identify areas for enhancement. This collaborative approach ensures that the evolving needs of residents are met with innovative solutions.About Franke Tobey JonesFranke Tobey Jones is a non-profit senior living community located in Tacoma, Washington. With a mission to enrich and extend the quality of life for seniors, the community offers a range of living options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. For more information, visit www.franketobeyjones.com About Beyond RideBeyond Ride is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation services in Washington State. Specializing in wheelchair and ambulatory services, Beyond Ride is dedicated to offering safe, reliable, and affordable transportation solutions. For more information, visit beyondride.com.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, please contact:Franke Tobey JonesPhone: (253) 752-6621Email: jdunn@franketobeyjones.comBeyond RidePhone: (360) 300 2424Email: info@beyondride.comThis partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the well-being and independence of seniors in the Tacoma area, setting a benchmark for collaborative efforts in senior care and support services.

Enhancing Senior Transportation in Tacoma with Franke Tobey Jones & Beyond Ride

