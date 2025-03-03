Smalling Masonry Announces Indiana’s First Graduate of Certified Journeyman Chimney Technician Apprenticeship Program

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smalling Masonry is pleased to announces the graduation of Caleb Burgess as Indiana’s first Certified Journeyman Chimney Technician through the state’s inaugural apprenticeship program, developed in collaboration with the National Chimney Sweep Guild (NCSG) and certified by the U.S. Department of Labor. This program offers participants a pathway to a rewarding career in the chimney and fireplace industry, with successful graduates positioned to earn upwards of $100,000 annually in this in-demand field.Caleb Burgess, who has been with Smalling Masonry for four years, exemplifies the success and dedication fostered by the program. At just 22 years old, Caleb has completed the rigorous two-year apprenticeship, combining hands-on field training, classroom instruction, and virtual reality-based education. His exceptional work has been featured in Sweeping Magazine, where he also appeared on the cover, underscoring his commitment to professionalism and his craft.“This program is a game-changer for our industry and a critical step toward elevating the standards of chimney and fireplace services,” says Gary Smalling, Owner and President of Smalling Masonry. “Caleb’s achievement is a proud moment for our team and a reflection of the hard work and dedication required to complete this rigorous apprenticeship. His journey sets a benchmark for the next generation of chimney professionals.”At its core, the Journeyman Chimney Technician Apprenticeship Program is designed to meet the industry’s growing demand for skilled professionals. It includes extensive coursework, flexible learning options, and certifications from the NCSG and the U.S. Department of Labor. Participants gain real-world experience under the guidance of certified Journeyman Chimney Technicians, ensuring they are fully prepared to excel in the field. Smalling Masonry, the first Indiana sponsor of the program, has additional apprentices in training and continues to lead efforts to elevate industry standards.Caleb’s achievement is a testament to the program’s impact and Smalling Masonry’s commitment to advancing the chimney and fireplace trade. As a family-owned business, Smalling Masonry has always prioritized professional development and safety. The company specializes in comprehensive chimney and fireplace services in Indiana , including inspections, repairs, installations, and design, while ensuring every technician is certified or actively training toward certification.“By supporting education and certification, we aim to provide homeowners with confidence in the safety and quality of their chimney and fireplace services,” Smalling adds. “Caleb’s success is a shining example of what can be accomplished when we invest in the growth of our team and the industry.”Smalling Masonry extends its gratitude to the NCSG, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing education and professionalism within the industry. The apprenticeship program, developed by experienced professionals, represents a milestone in ensuring safer homes and raising the standards of chimney and fireplace services nationwide.For more information about Smalling Masonry, please visit www.smallingmasonry.com About Smalling MasonrySmalling Masonry is a family-owned and operated company specializing in chimney and fireplace services in Indianapolis and surrounding areas. Founded by Gary Smalling, the company has built a reputation for quality, integrity, and innovation. Smalling Masonry offers comprehensive services, including chimney inspections, repairs, and installations, as well as fireplace design and construction.With a focus on safety and education, all lead technicians and consultants at Smalling Masonry are certified in their specialties, while other team members actively train to achieve certification. The company’s commitment to professionalism is reflected in detailed inspection reports, which include itemized findings, photographs, and code references. Over the years, Smalling Masonry has served thousands of families, enhancing the safety and value of their homes with expertise and care.Gary Smalling also serves on the National Chimney Sweep Guild’s Board of Directors, where he co-chairs the education committee, demonstrating his leadership in advancing industry standards. With a showroom featuring working displays and design ideas, Smalling Masonry offers personalized solutions to create warm, safe, and beautiful spaces for homeowners.

