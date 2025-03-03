BIM in Construction Market is growing at a CAGR of 15.0% and expected to reach $7,536.0 million in 2027

market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancement, increasing government mandates, the rising demand for efficient project management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "BIM in Construction Market by Phase of Work, End User, Application, and Deployment Model: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global BIM in construction market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America led the market in terms of revenue, accounting for a 40.0% share of the global BIM in construction industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10290 Building Information Modeling (BIM) is revolutionizing the construction industry by providing an advanced digital representation of physical and functional characteristics of buildings. The use of BIM has created new opportunities to address common challenges such as mismanagement, inefficient resource allocation, and inadequate planning of construction projects. The technology plays a crucial role in improving project execution, reducing errors, and enhancing coordination among project stakeholders. BIM ensures data transparency by allowing planners, executioners, and project managers to track project progress, anticipate potential risks, and implement corrective measures proactively.The growing demand for large-scale infrastructure projects and the increasing adoption of digital construction technologies are driving the BIM in construction market. Governments and private enterprises worldwide are recognizing the benefits of BIM in enhancing productivity, reducing project timelines, and minimizing costs. The technology's ability to optimize resource utilization and prevent wastage makes it an essential tool for modern construction projects.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬North America remains the dominant contributor to the BIM in construction market, primarily due to the well-developed construction techniques and regulatory frameworks in the U.S. and Canada. The region's strong focus on digital transformation in the construction sector and the widespread adoption of cloud-based BIM solutions further strengthen its market position.On the other hand, China is emerging as a significant player in the BIM in construction market. The rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects in China have accelerated the adoption of smart construction technologies. The Chinese government is actively promoting digital construction through policies that support the growth of 5G connectivity technology. The integration of 5G with BIM enhances real-time data collection, processing, and communication, making construction operations more efficient. As a result, China is expected to witness substantial growth in the BIM market during the forecast period.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10290 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The global BIM in construction market is segmented based on phase of work, end user, deployment model, application, and region.Phase of Work: The market is divided into pre-construction, construction, and operation phases. Among these, the pre-construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This dominance is attributed to the extensive use of BIM for planning, designing, and material estimation, which are crucial in the early stages of a project.End User: The market is categorized into engineers, architects, and contractors. Engineers and architects made up the largest share in 2019 due to the increasing need for detailed structural planning and architectural modeling using BIM technology.Deployment Model: BIM solutions are available in cloud-based and on-premises deployment models. The cloud-based segment held the majority share in 2019, driven by the growing demand for remote collaboration, real-time project monitoring, and seamless data sharing among project stakeholders.Application: The market is further classified into residential and non-residential applications. Non-residential projects, including commercial buildings, industrial complexes, and infrastructure developments, dominated the market in 2019 due to the rising demand for smart construction solutions in large-scale projects.Impact of COVID-19 on the BIM in Construction MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the BIM in construction market. The global lockdowns, halted construction activities, and disrupted supply chains led to project delays and financial constraints in the construction sector. However, the pandemic also accelerated digital transformation across industries, including construction. The increasing adoption of remote working solutions and digital collaboration tools created new growth opportunities for cloud-based BIM platforms. Companies recognized the need for enhanced digital project management solutions to mitigate risks associated with future disruptions. As a result, the demand for BIM solutions surged, particularly in remote project monitoring, virtual inspections, and collaborative planning.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Several factors are driving the growth of the BIM in construction market:Government Initiatives and Regulations: Many governments worldwide are implementing regulations and mandates that promote the use of BIM in public and private sector projects. For instance, the UK government has made BIM Level 2 mandatory for all publicly funded projects. Similar initiatives in other regions are expected to drive BIM adoption further.Rising Demand for Smart Infrastructure: The growing need for smart cities and sustainable infrastructure is increasing the demand for BIM solutions. BIM enables better decision-making, resource optimization, and sustainability in construction projects.Technological Advancements: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) with BIM is enhancing the capabilities of construction modeling and management. Advanced analytics and predictive modeling are improving project efficiency and risk assessment.Cost and Time Efficiency: BIM significantly reduces construction errors, project rework, and material wastage, leading to cost savings. The technology also streamlines communication and coordination among stakeholders, minimizing project delays.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10290 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐈𝐌 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Despite the numerous advantages, some challenges hinder the widespread adoption of BIM in the construction industry:High Initial Investment: The implementation of BIM requires substantial investment in software, hardware, and training. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may find it challenging to adopt BIM due to budget constraints.Lack of Skilled Workforce: The adoption of BIM requires professionals with expertise in digital construction technologies. The shortage of skilled personnel can slow down BIM implementation in some regions.Interoperability Issues: Different BIM software solutions may not always be compatible with each other, leading to challenges in data exchange and collaboration among project stakeholders.𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬The BIM in construction market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a key region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in smart construction technologies, urban infrastructure, and digital transformation. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth due to increased investments in infrastructure and large-scale construction projects.Key Findings of the StudyThe pre-construction segment dominated the market in 2019 due to its crucial role in planning and resource estimation.Engineers and architects accounted for the largest share in the end-user segment in 2019.Cloud-based deployment models are gaining traction due to the increasing need for remote collaboration and real-time data access.North America led the market in 2019, but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Major Market PlayersThe key players in the BIM in construction market include:Autodesk Inc.AVEVA GroupBentley SystemsHexagon ABNEMETSCHEKOracle CorporationProcore Technologies, Inc.Trimble, Inc.Vectorworks, Inc.Vizerra SAThese companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and business expansion strategies to strengthen their market position and meet the evolving demands of the construction industry.Related Links:Construction Newswire https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/construction-newswire-6925036539492126720/ Construction blog https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/accuracy-precision-7028605745986248704/ Construction Article https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/manufacturing-construction-6950362034999812096/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.