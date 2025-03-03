Peptone Market Growth Expected to Reach $240.5 Million by 2035 | Titan Biotech Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories, Kerry Group

PORTLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the peptone market size was valued at $135.2 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $240.5 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2035.The peptone market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-quality growth media in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food industries. The rise in biopharmaceutical production, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, fuels the need for peptones as essential ingredients in microbial culture media. In addition, the growing demand for probiotics and nutritional supplements in the food and beverage industry supports market growth. Advancements in microbiology research and the expansion of the healthcare sector also contribute to the growing adoption of peptones in laboratory and clinical settings.Request Sample of the Report on Global Peptone Market 2035 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3677 Peptones are crucial in various biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields, the food and beverage industry, and others. They are particularly used in microbial fermentation, vaccine development, and the cultivation of mammalian cells for producing therapeutic proteins. They supply essential nutrients, including nitrogen, amino acids, and other compounds, that promote optimal cell growth and metabolism. In addition, peptones can also replace serums in some applications due to their affordability and adaptability. They are crucial in enhancing cell culture productivity and supporting efficient, high-yield production, making them indispensable in industries such as biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, and scientific research, thus boosting the peptone market growth.The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and antibodies, is a key factor driving the peptone market growth. Peptones are vital for the production of these biopharmaceuticals, as they supply essential nutrients that support microbial growth during fermentation and in cell culture media. With an increasing global emphasis on healthcare, especially in response to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the need for efficient biopharmaceutical production is expanding, thereby boosting the demand for high quality peptones.Drivers:Increase in prevalence of infectious diseasesGrowing funding & initiatives for vaccines and infectious diseasesAdvancements in Cell Culture TechnologiesOpportunity:Growth opportunities in emerging marketsRestraint:High product cost & regulatory challengesConnect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3677 The animal peptone segment held the largest market share in 2023.By source of peptone, the animal peptone segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the peptone revenue. This is attributed to the increased production of biologics, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies that require high-quality culture media enriched with animal peptones. Also, a further surge in the number of chronic diseases boosts drug discovery, and vaccine development, which increases the adoption of animal peptone.However, the mixed peptone segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the growing demand for advanced biopharmaceutical products, especially vaccines and biologics, is a major factor fueling the growth of the mixed peptone market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine are also expected to boost the demand for mixed peptones, as they are essential for optimizing cell culture conditions in the development of customized products.The pharmaceutical & biotech industry segment held the largest market share in 2023.By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotech industry segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the peptone market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, which significantly boosts the need for peptones as essential growth media components for cell culture. Moreover, increasing investments and funding in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as increase in launches of new peptone products further drive the growth of the market.The cell culture segment held the largest market share in 2023.By application, the cell culture segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the peptone revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increasing adoption of cell culture techniques in drug discovery, tissue engineering, and vaccine production. In addition, the rise in research and development activities, especially in the field of personalized medicine, is further propelling the need for high-quality peptones.North America to maintain its dominance by 2035By Region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the peptone revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the well-developed healthcare industry, and presence of leading manufacturers in the region.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing research activities in the fields of microbiology, molecular biology, and genetic engineering.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3677 Leading Market Players: -Thermo Fisher Scientific IncSolabia GroupKerry IncNu-Tek BiosciencesBecton Dickinson and CompanyHimedia LaboratoriesLiofilchem S.R.LNeogen CorporationMerck KGaATitan Biotech Ltd.Key Takeaways:On the basis of source of peptone, the animal peptone segment dominated the peptone market share in terms of revenue in 2023. 