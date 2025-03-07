OPIC Technologies Introduces 3D Livestreaming as a New Way for Friends and Families to Stay Connected

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC Technologies’ 3D livestreaming brings friends and families closer, creating immersive shared experiences no matter the distance.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where distance often separates loved ones, OPIC Technologies, Inc., a leader in 3D livestreaming, is offering an innovative way for friends and families to share moments in real time. By combining advanced spatial livestreaming with interactive features, OPIC’s technology allows people to experience life together—even when miles apart.

A More Engaging Way to Connect

Traditional video calls and social media interactions have made long-distance communication easier, but they often lack the depth of real-life presence. OPIC’s 3D livestreaming creates a more immersive and interactive way for people to share experiences, making virtual connections feel more natural and meaningful.

With OPIC’s technology, users can:

Share Experiences in 3D – Whether it’s a child’s first steps, a birthday celebration, or a holiday gathering, families can capture and share special moments in three dimensions, making them more lifelike.

Feel Present in Real-Time – Viewers can move around a scene, seeing it from different angles, as if they were physically there.

Create Deeper Emotional Bonds – The ability to see loved ones in 3D space enhances communication, bringing facial expressions and gestures to life in a way that traditional video calls cannot.

Bringing People Closer, No Matter the Distance

“Staying connected is more than just talking—it's about truly experiencing moments together,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies. “Our 3D livestreaming technology enables families and friends to feel like they are in the same space, no matter where they are in the world.”

Whether it’s grandparents watching their grandchild’s school play as if they were in the front row, a deployed parent feeling present at home, or long-distance friends sharing a concert experience, OPIC’s technology makes remote interactions more immersive and personal.

A New Era of Digital Communication

As the world becomes increasingly digital, OPIC Technologies is pioneering new ways for people to stay connected in meaningful ways. By enhancing how we share and experience life’s moments, 3D livestreaming is redefining what it means to be together—even when apart.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a leading innovator in 3D livestreaming, providing immersive solutions for communication, entertainment, and real-time engagement. By bridging the gap between virtual and physical presence, OPIC is transforming how people connect and share experiences.



