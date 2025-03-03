UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Surpass USD 7.07 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis

The UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expanding with demand for chemical-free sterilization in healthcare, water treatment, and air purification.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Per the SNS Insider,“the UV Disinfection Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2032. The rapid implementation of UV disinfection technologies in water treatment, surface cleaning, and air sterilization is fuelling strong market growth.”Get Free Sample Report of UV Disinfection Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2589 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Xylem- Halma PLC- Atlantic Ultraviolet- Advanced UV- Atlantium Technologies- Trojan Technologies- Calgon Carbon- Evoqua Water Technologies- American Ultraviolet- LumalierKey Market Segmentation:By Component: UV Lamps Lead, Quartz Sleeves Witness Fastest GrowthUV Lamps dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, due to their crucial role in sterilization applications across healthcare, water treatment, and food processing. The demand for UV-C LED lamps is growing due to their energy efficiency, long lifespan, and reduced mercury usage.Quartz Sleeves are expected to record the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, led by their capability to improve the performance of UV lamps for water treatment purposes by safeguarding them against impurities and temperature changes.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2589 By Deployment: Wall-Mounted Systems Dominate, Portable Devices Witness Rapid GrowthWall-Mounted UV Disinfection Systems segment led the market and secured the highest market share in 2023 and was extensively adopted by hospitals, laboratories, and industrial plants to maintain continuous sterilization of air and surfaces. Due to high efficacy, they operate automatically with less maintenance requirements, making them the first choice for bulk-scale disinfection.Portable UV Disinfection Devices will witness the fastest growth rate as they offer in-transit sterilization solutions for residential, commercial, and transportation markets, especially after the pandemic. The increased need for compact, rechargeable, and convenient UV sterilization devices is propelling this category.By Power Rating: Medium-Power Systems Dominate, High-Power Systems Grow FastestMedium-Power UV Disinfection Equipment segment dominated the market and had the highest market share in 2023 because of its extensive usage in water treatment, hospitals, and food processing plants. Such systems are able to remove pathogens with moderate power usage, providing efficiency as well as operating cost balance.High-Power UV Systems are expanding at the fastest rate, mainly because they are being used more in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment facilities. With water quality regulations tightening, industries are spending money on high-capacity UV disinfection systems to comply.Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing RegionNorth America led the market and held the highest share in the UV disinfection equipment market in 2023, led by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, robust regulatory policies, and growing adoption of intelligent UV disinfection technologies. The region is experiencing high demand in hospitals, water treatment facilities, and commercial establishments, with the U.S. taking the lead in UV-C LED technology adoption.Asia-Pacific has the fastest CAGR in the forecast period driven by growing healthcare investments, heightened industrialization, and rising concern regarding waterborne disease. China, India, and Japan are swiftly embracing UV water purification systems as well as UV disinfection systems for public cleanliness, making opportunities for the industry to grow greatly in this region.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2589 Recent Developments in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market (2024)-January 2024 – Signify (Philips Lighting) launched an advanced UV-C air purification system for commercial spaces, enhancing indoor air quality.-February 2024 – Xylem Inc. introduced a new high-intensity UV water disinfection system for municipal and industrial applications, improving water safety.-March 2024 – American Ultraviolet expanded its portable UV disinfection product line, targeting hospitals and public transportation systems.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation, by ComponentChapter 8. UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation, by DeploymentChapter 9. UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation, by Power RatingChapter 10. UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 11. UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 12. Regional AnalysisChapter 13. Company ProfilesChapter 14. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 15. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of UV Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2589

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.