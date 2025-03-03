U.S. Energy® and PRŪV Mobility Complete EV Testing at Camp Atterbury

Appleton, Wis., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy®, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, delivered, set up, and commissioned a Level 3 Volt Vault™ EV charging unit to PRŪV Mobility’s testing facility at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in just five weeks. Over a 70-day period, the Volt Vault unit provided off-grid, on-site charging for the Class 8 EV tractor-trailer PRŪV Mobility tested at increasing payloads.

This collaboration between PRŪV Mobility, CAPE/IMMI, and U.S. Energy aimed to address the EV charging infrastructure gap in the Midwest for on-road and aerial vehicle testing. Through a lease of a Volt Vault unit, PRŪV Mobility was able to satisfy the charging needs for its tractor-trailer client for testing which began in December and ran through February of this year.

“Originally, we planned to have Level 2 chargers for our testing,” shared John Fairbanks, CEO of PRŪV Mobility. “However, due to utility provider delays, our installation timeline was delayed to the point this project might have no longer been possible. That’s when we learned about Volt Vault. Just a short five weeks from our first conversation with U.S. Energy, we had a charging unit and a CNG fuel tube trailer on-site and operational.”

As a containerized solution with onboard and on-demand electricity generation, Volt Vault enables relocation between sites and streamlines setup requirements. The Volt Vault unit at Camp Atterbury maintained 100% uptime, charging the Class 8 electric tractor from a 15% to a 95% state-of-charge in just one hour and 20 minutes. This allowed PRŪV Mobility to maximize drive time across its two 10-hour shifts: averaging 15 hours on the road and five hours charging per day.

“Across all our Volt Vault deployments, we’ve charged over 2,500 vehicles—ranging from Class 8 trucks to delivery vehicles,” shared Mike Koel, president of U.S. Energy. “In instances like this where the property was leased and in a remote location, Volt Vault was purpose-built to avoid the barriers often associated with traditional EV infrastructure.”

Testing was completed on 1,000 acres of leased land at Camp Atterbury. PRŪV Mobility’s partnership with CAPE/IMMI provided testing and engineering services on a secured hub and allowed testing on 10 ½ miles of restricted roads. While public roadways limit vehicle weight, here the test tractor was able to test loads up to 90 tons to evaluate the impact on the vehicle’s battery.

U.S. Energy’s Volt Vault product line offers a variety of charging solutions with Level 2, Level 3, and combination units available through purchase, lease, and rental options. To learn how you can get started with Volt Vault, contact Jerry Miller at jmiller@us-energy.com.

Stephanie Lowney, Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company 920.381.2190 slowney@us-energy.com John Fairbanks, Founder & CEO PRŪV Mobility 812.350.1600 john.fairbanks@pruvmobility.com

