AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by increasing demand for precision diagnostics, and the integration of AI into healthcare systems. The market size was valued at USD 889.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2047.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032.Market DriversChronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders and cancer, have been becoming increasingly common in previous decades, which is among the primary factors boosting the need for AI in ultrasound imaging. The application of AI in ultrasound systems allows for the early prediction and accurate diagnosis of disease, which are key components for treatment. Moreover, the increasing burden of imaging prevented to a victim shortage of skilled radiologists and sonographers, and a growing demand for imaging, aided to the rapid use of AI technologies for freshening workflows and enhancing diagnostic productivity. Furthermore, Governments and healthcare organizations are also investing heavily to minimize budget and deliver quality health through AI-enabled healthcare solutions. US FDA has also cleared numerous ultrasound devices equipped with artificial intelligence over the past couple of years adding to the market growth.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3076 Key Players in Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market• IBM (Watson Health Imaging)• Nvidia Corporation (NVIDIA Clara)• Intel Corporation (Intel OpenVINO Toolkit)• Microsoft (Azure Health AI)• Samsung (Samsung Medison)• Butterfly Network (Butterfly iQ+)• GE Company (Vivid E95 and Voluson E10)• Siemens Healthcare (ACUSON Sequoia and ACUSON Juniper)• General Vision (NeuroMem AI Solutions)• EchoNous, Inc. (EchoNous AI Ultrasound)• CloudMedx Inc. (AI Imaging Analytics)• Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa HealthCare Enterprise Imaging)• Imagia Cybernetics Inc. (Evidens AI)• Enlitic, Inc. (AI Medical Imaging Software)• Micron Technology, Inc. (Memory and Storage for AI Imaging) and others.Market SegmentationBy TechnologyIn 2023, the machine learning segment dominated the market and accounted for 36.2% of total revenue. Machine learning algorithms were widely used in ultrasound imaging, as they are able to analyze large complex datasets, recognize patterns, and deliver real-time diagnostic information. Such algorithms improve image quality, automate measurements and even help detect anomalies like tumors or organ failure. Another subset of machine learning, deep learning, is also emerging as a viable option because it can handle large amounts of imaging data accurately. Machine learning can also help protect the welfare of patients by revolutionising diagnostic workflows, shortening diagnostic time, and improving patient outcomes, allowing ultrasound systems to become integrated into the healthcare ecosystem.By ApplicationThe radiology segment led the market with 27.6% revenue share in 2023. Artificial intelligence-based ultrasound imaging is widely applied in radiology for the diagnosis of various diseases, including liver diseases, breast cancer, and thyroid disorders. AI algorithms analyse ultrasonic images to reduce the visual noise, enabling radiologists to show and detect subtle abnormalities that may be overlooked with traditional imaging. Elsewhere in obstetrics and gynecology, AI is used to monitor fetal development and detect congenital anomalies. There is also an increasing focus on growth in the cardiology segment which is expected to use AI elegantly to diagnose heart conditions by potential use of echocardiography.By End UserThe hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.0% in the market in 2023. The major share for hospitals is mostly due to advanced imaging and diagnostic centers being part of these facilities that are equipped with the latest ultrasound systems with added advantages of AI. The growing uptake of AI in hospitals is influenced by the demand for microscope-shortening time-accurate diagnosis, especially in emergency and critical care departments. AI-powered ultrasound systems are also being integrated into specialty clinics and diagnostic imaging centers to diversify their service offerings. Additionally, the advancement of telemedicine and remote diagnostics is opening up potential avenues for portable AI-based ultrasound devices in rural and underserved locations.Regional AnalysisNorth America held a key share of the AI in ultrasound imaging market and accounted for around 38% share of the global revenue in 2023. High spending on healthcare, strong government support for AI research, and major players in the market, such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers, are contributing to the region's growth. The growth of the AI healthcare market is augmented by significant funding by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of various AI-driven healthcare innovations. The growing incidence of chronic diseases along with the uptake of advanced diagnostic technologies in U.S. and Canada is further leading to the adoption of AI-powered ultrasound systems.The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and a rise in government initiatives to implement AI technologies. In countries like China, Independence, and Japan, AI-based healthcare are indeed a considerable amount of investment due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the scarcity of diagnostic services. One example would be how the Indian government has introduced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to include artificial intelligence in healthcare systems for more precise diagnostics and minimised healthcare expenses. Growing population and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region are also contributing to the growth of the market.Recent Developments• In January 2024, Butterfly Network, a leader in portable ultrasound technology, gained FDA approval of its AI-enabled Butterfly iQ+, an advanced imaging device for point-of-care diagnostics.• Philips Healthcare launched its EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system in 2023, which integrates AI algorithms for improved accuracy in cardiac diagnostics. 