Blood Collection Market to Reach USD 7.25 Billion by 2032 | 8.84% CAGR Growth

Blood Collection Market

Rising Demand for Diagnostics and Advancements in Blood Collection Techniques Drive Growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the Blood Collection Market was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2023 and is proposed to reach USD 7.25 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.84% from 2024 to 2032. The growing emphasis on early disease detection, coupled with the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, is fueling the demand for efficient blood collection methods worldwide.Market AnalysisThe increasing incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and the cardiovascular system have greatly increased the demand for diagnostic blood tests. Chronic diseases contribute to 71% of yearly global deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) which highlights the necessity of early diagnosis and continual day-to-day monitoring. The increasing adoption of automated blood collection systems, which provide improved accuracy and minimize the chances of contamination, is also contributing to market growth. Moreover, government initiatives to expand access to healthcare services and an increasing number of blood donation campaigns are fueling the growth of the blood collection market.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5862 Key Players in Blood Collection Market• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes, BD Vacutainer Safety-Lok Blood Collection Set)• Terumo Corporation (VENOJECT Blood Collection Tube, Surshield Safety Winged Blood Collection Set)• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (VACUETTE Blood Collection Tubes, VACUETTE Safety Blood Collection Set)• Sarstedt AG & Co. KG (S-Monovette Blood Collection System, Safety-Multifly Winged Needle Set)• Nipro Medical Corporation (VACUETTE Blood Collection Tubes, Nipro SafeTouch Blood Collection Needle)• F.L. Medical S.r.l. (Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Collection Needles)• Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes, Safety Blood Collection Needles)• Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. (Venous Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Collection Needles)• Medtronic plc (Minimed 770G Insulin Pump System, Guardian Sensor 3)• Haemonetics Corporation (NexSys PCS Plasma Collection System, MCS+ 9000 Blood Collection System)• Fresenius Kabi AG (CompoGuard Blood Component Separator, CompoMat G5 Automated Blood Component Separator)• Macopharma SA (Blood Collection Bags, Leucolab LCG2 Leukocyte Reduction Filters)• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Vasofix Safety IV Catheters, Introcan Safety IV Catheters)• Smiths Medical (Jelco Safety IV Catheters, ViaValve Safety IV Catheters)• Retractable Technologies, Inc. (VanishPoint Blood Collection Set, VanishPoint Blood Collection Tube Holder)• Cardinal Health (Monoject Blood Collection Tubes, Monoject Blood Collection Needles)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Nunc Serum Vials, Samco Blood Collection Tubes)• Abbott Laboratories (Cell-Dyn Hematology Analyzers, i-STAT Handheld Blood Analyzer)• Roche Diagnostics (Accu-Chek Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Cobas Blood Gas Analyzers)• Masimo Corporation (Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter, Pronto Noninvasive Hemoglobin Monitor)Market SegmentationBy Collection SiteIn 2023, venous blood collection segment accounted for 81% of total revenue in the market. The most common method of obtaining a blood sample is via a venous blood collection, which allows for larger volumes of blood necessary for extensive diagnostic analysis. This method is prevalent in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks. The growth of the segment is also attributed to the ongoing development of advanced venous blood collection devices, including safety-engineered needles and vacuum blood collection systems, as these devices help minimize the risk of needlestick injuries, ensuring the safety of patients.By ApplicationIn 2023, the diagnostics segment led the market, accounting for 67% of the total revenue. Blood tests are a foundation of diagnostic medicine, used to detect diseases, monitor treatment effectiveness and evaluate general health. The segment is expected to witness the highest growth even in the forecast period with the increasing demand for check-ups for diseases like chronic diseases & infectious diseases. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine are opening doors for blood-based diagnostic tests.By MethodThe manual blood collection segment held the largest market share of 74% in 2023. Because of its simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, manual blood collection is still the most common way to collect blood samples. This is most common in low-resource settings and smaller healthcare facilities. However, developed regions are increasingly adopting automated blood collection systems, driven by the need for higher efficiency and the reduction in human error. These automated systems are likely to see adoption over the next few years, particularly in high throughput diagnostic laboratories and blood banks.By End UserThe hospitals segment held the largest market share of 37% in 2023. Due to the higher volume of diagnostics tests performed in hospitals and rising number of surgical procedures suggesting blood transfusions, hospitals are the primary end-users for blood collection products. The availability of advanced blood collection technologies and skilled healthcare professionals in hospitals further supports the growth of this segment. The increasing number of blood donation camps that are being organized in hospitals along with the integration of blood collection services with diagnostic laboratories are other factors driving their demand.Need any customization research on Blood Collection Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5862 Regional AnalysisNorth America held a 39% share of the blood collection market in 2023, which was the highest among regions. The region's dominance is attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of advanced blood collection technologies. The U.S. healthcare spends approximately $3.8 trillion per year with 90% being directly related to chronic diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emphasizing the necessity for efficient diagnostic tests. Furthermore, the participation of vital market players, including Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), and Terumo Corporation, contributes to the overall dominance of the region in the market.Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing government expenditure on healthcare in the region. Such as those of China, India, and Japan are working to scale up their testing capabilities and expand access to health care services. One example is the Indian government's Ayushman Bharat (AB) initiative, which seeks to deliver universal health coverage to more than 500 million citizens that covers diagnostic services. The increasing number of chronic diseases in the region is further expected to result in growth of the market for blood collection products.Recent Developments• In 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) introduced a novel safety-engineered blood collection needle that addresses the need for reduced needlestick injuries and enhances patient comfort.• In January 2024, the FDA approved Terumo Corporation's next-generation automated blood collection system, designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in high-volume blood collection workloads.Buy Full Research Report on Blood Collection Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5862 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.