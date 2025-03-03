U.S. Portable Ventilators Market is Expected to Reach $160.98 Million by 2027

The U.S. portable ventilator market was valued at $106.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $160.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.34%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Portable Ventilators Market was estimated at $106.20 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $160.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.34% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.Download Sample Report at:Surge in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and increase in government expenditures on healthcare drive the growth of the U.S. portable ventilator market. On the other hand, high cost of portable ventilators and surge in incidences of ventilator-associated pneumonia restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological innovations, portability, and design are expected to create multiple opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 scenario -• The outbreak of covid-19 has led to rise in demand for portable ventilators across the United States, as individuals respiratory issues are more prone to the virus.• The manufacturers have also augmented their production level so as to step up the battle of covid-19.The U.S. portable ventilators market is analyzed across mode, interface, age group, and end user. Based on mode, the pressure mode ventilation segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period.Based on viral vector type, the invasive ventilator segment contributed to around four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.03% throughout the forecast period.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at:Based on age group, the adult segment garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total market. Simultaneously, the geriatric segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.13% by 2027.The key market players analyzed in the U.S. portable ventilators market report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drgerwerk AG and CO., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Resmed Inc., Percussionaire Corp., Smiths Group Plc., Hamilton Medical, Medtronic Plc. and Zoll Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

