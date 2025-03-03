Data Center Automation Market to USD 33.42 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Data Center Automation Market, valued at USD 9.2 Bn in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 33.42 Bn by 2032, growing at a 15.41% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Data Center Automation Market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 33.42 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.41% from 2024-2032. The rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing, and IoT is fueling the need for data center automation, enhancing efficiency and scalability.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2752 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Microsoft Corporation- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP- Cisco Systems Inc.- ABB- IBM Corporation- Fujitsu- Intel Corporation- BMC Software, Inc.- Citrix Systems- Broadcom- Arista Networks, Inc.- Red Hat Inc.- Micro Focus- Dell Inc.- OthersBy Component: Solutions Lead, Services Fastest GrowingThe Solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the demand for automation from data centers having software-defined operating environments with reduced complexity and enhanced efficiency. Organizations are fast implementing solutions to take control of the AI-enabled workload, predictive analytics, and real-time resource optimization.The Services segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Due to rising demand for Managed Services, Consultancy, and Implementation Support, . With the movement of businesses towards hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the need for specialist service providers willincrease tremendously.By Solution: Server Dominates, Network Fastest GrowingThe server segment dominated the market and accounted for 51% of revenue share, as organizations are making significant investments in artificial intelligence-guided server automation moving more workloads to servers, energy saving, and increasing security in the system. As data center workloads continue to grow, server automation is not only an option but a must for enterprises looking to improve efficiency.The network segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, As companies increasingly invest in automating network configurations, security enforcement, monitoring, and real-time management of networks. This trend is being accelerated with the growing penetration of SDN and AI.By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Fastest GrowingThe large enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to a high adoption of automation solutions across large-scale IT infrastructures for optimizing the setup, improving compliance, and ensuring business continuity. This trend is being led by enterprises in sectors such as BFSI, telecom, and healthcare.The fastest growth in the market is anticipated in the SME segment, owing to decreased costs and availability of cloud-driven automation solutions. With SMEs continuing their digital transformation journey, they are turning to automated solutions to streamline operations and manage the IT management overhead.By Data Center Type: Public Cloud Data Centers Dominate and Grow FastestThe Public Cloud Data Center dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to increased enterprise workloads being moved to the cloud and the use of hybrid cloud infrastructures. with hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud doing the heavy lifting in terms of investment in automation to achieve greater efficiency, lower latencies, and stronger security over the coming years. This growth is further fueled by the rising demand for AI-powered automation tools in the cloud environment.Data Center Automation Market Segmentation:By Solution- Storage- Network- ServerBy Enterprise Type- SMEs- Large EnterprisesBy Data Center Type- On-premise Data Center- Managed Data Center- Public Cloud Data CenterBy End-user- BFSI- Retail & e-commerce- IT and Telecommunications- Government & Public sector- Energy & Utilities- Manufacturing- Healthcare- OthersBy Solution- Storage- Network- ServerBy Enterprise Type- SMEs- Large EnterprisesBy Data Center Type- On-premise Data Center- Managed Data Center- Public Cloud Data CenterBy End-user- BFSI- Retail & e-commerce- IT and Telecommunications- Government & Public sector- Energy & Utilities- Manufacturing- Healthcare- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2752 Key Regional Developments: North America: Market Leader, Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing RegionNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, the presence of early AI-driven automation adopters as well as numerous cloud service providers was supported by policies focused on green data centers. Market growth is also supported by a strong base of IT infrastructure in the region, and rising investments in automation solutions.Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due it being the home to the most digitally transformed region in the world, along with the growing commissions on cloud computing, and smart data centers. The regional market is being propelled by the growing automation driven by AI in nations like China, India, and Japan.Recent Developments in 2024:- January 2024 - Cisco launched AI-powered automation tools for data center networking, improving real-time workload balancing.- February 2024 - IBM introduced a new AI-driven data center management platform, enhancing predictive maintenance capabilities.- March 2024 - Dell Technologies expanded its data center automation suite with advanced energy-efficient solutions for hyperscale environments.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/data-center-automation-market-2752 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Industry Flowchart3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model6. Pest Analysis7. Data Center Automation Market Segmentation, By Component8. Data Center Automation Market Segmentation, By Solution9. Data Center Automation Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Type10. Data Center Automation Market Segmentation, By Data Center Type11. Data Center Automation Market Segmentation, By End-user12. Regional Analysis13 Company Profile15. Use Case and Best Practices16. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.