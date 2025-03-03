Creatio and IBOTIX LLP Partner to Advance AI-Driven Business Automation Worldwide

The new partnership aims to revolutionize business process automation through AI and no-code capabilities

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with IBOTIX LLP, a leading system integrator specializing in AI/ML-based intelligent automation, hyper-automation solutions, and IT services.Through this partnership, IBOTIX will integrate its expertise in end-to-end business process automation with Creatio’s AI-native, no-code technology. Together, they will empower businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance workforce productivity by leveraging intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making.“Our partnership with Creatio aligns with IBOTIX’s mission to drive hyper-automation across industries. By combining our expertise in AI/ML-driven automation with Creatio’s powerful no-code platform, we empower enterprises to reimagine their workflows, achieve unparalleled efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences,” said Sunny Gupta, Head of India Operations and Business Development at IBOTIX LLP.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“The future of automation isn’t about replacing teams—it’s about empowering them. With IBOTIX LLP, we are making AI-powered, no-code automation more accessible, so companies worldwide can accelerate operations without the typical complexity of enterprise software,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About IBOTIX LLPAt IBOTIX LLP, we are at the forefront of driving digital transformation through intelligent automation, process optimization, and cutting-edge technology solutions.As a proud partner of Creatio, we combine deep expertise and innovation to empower businesses with automation solutions that deliver tangible results.We specialize in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and intelligent Document Processing (IDP) through our flagship product, The Doc Forensics, and a range of services, including end-to-end project delivery, managed services, and Bot-as-a-Service (BaaS).At IBOTIX LLP, we pride ourselves on being more than just a technology provider. We are your strategic partner, working closely with your teams to deliver customized automation strategies that simplify complex processes, enhance efficiency, and drive sustained success.

