Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Hit USD 7.10 Billion by 2032, at CAGR of 23.06% | Report by SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 23.06% from 2024 to 2032.”The expansion is fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing investments in autonomous delivery technologies, and the need for cost-efficient and time-saving logistics solutions. The rising e-commerce sector, increasing demand for fast and contactless delivery, and advancements in AI and robotics are driving market growth. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Airbus S.A.S.-Matternet-Flirtey-Drone Delivery Canada-Flytrex-Amazon.com-JD.com Inc.-Marble Robot-Starship Technologies-Savioke-DHL International GmbH-United Parcel Service of America Inc.-DPD-Amazon-Starship Technologies-Nuro-Wing (Alphabet)-FedEx-UPSKey Market Segmentation:By Platform: Ground Vehicles Leading, Drones Registering the Fastest GrowthIn 2023, Ground Delivery Vehicles dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share, fueled by their scalability in urban settings, and high adoption among retailers and logistics companies. At present, these vehicles are being integrated with AI-driven route optimization, and IoT-enabled tracking systems for increased efficiency.Aerial Delivery Drones is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Having better battery efficiency, increasing regulation support for drone delivery and a growing need for fast logistics in overpopulated areas, the segment is expected to grow exponentially.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3479 By Delivery Solutions: Hardware Leading, Services Growing RapidlyThe Hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for significant revenue share, due to the use of autonomous robots, sensors, and LiDAR systems to perform these operations. It is because companies are investing in AI-enabled autonomous navigation that enhances safety and performance.The Services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of real-time monitoring, cloud-based fleet management, and predictive maintenance solutions. With autonomous logistics growing in scale, service-based solutions will be essential for fleet optimization and security.By Range: Short-Range Delivery Dominates, Long-Range Segment RisingThe short-range deliveries segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the deployment of autonomous robots for doorstep deliveries in urban regions. These solutions are being adopted by businesses to decrease labor costs and enhance delivery speeds in urban areas.The Long-Range segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR, propelled by improvements in battery life, AI Machine learning supported logistics planning, and regulatory approvals for distance-based delivery by drone.Regional Analysis: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging as Fastest-Growing RegionNorth America dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the investments in advanced autonomous vehicle technology, positive regulatory support, and the collaboration between logistics firms and technology companies in the development of AV technology. U.S. and Canada are leading the drone-based delivery, which in turn is propelling the market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, with more investment in China, Japan, and India for robotic delivery systems. But rising urbanization, an expanding e-commerce sector, and favorable government regulations are accelerating adoption within the region.Recent Developments in 2024-In January 2024, FedEx announced a strategic alliance and investment in Nimble, an AI robotics and autonomous technology company, to enhance its e-commerce fulfillment services across North America.-In February 2024, Amazon expanded its Prime Air drone delivery service to 10 U.S. cities, utilizing AWS-powered AI to improve delivery efficiency.-In March 2024, Wing, Alphabet's drone delivery unit, expanded its partnership with Walmart to offer drone-based grocery deliveries in urban areas.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation, by PlatformChapter 8. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation, by SolutionChapter 9. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation, by RangeChapter 10. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3479

