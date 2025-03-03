CSIS and Bech-Bruun Launch Joint Cyber Incident Response Retainer Service

New single point of contact offering from two leading cyber incident advisors combines leading cybersecurity expertise.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSIS Security Group A/S (“CSIS”) and Bech-Bruun, one of Denmark’s leading law firms, have today announced a strategic partnership to provide a joint Cyber Incident Response Retainer Service. This pioneering collaboration will provide businesses with a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to managing and responding to cyber incidents - bridging the gap between technical expertise and legal compliance.

Cyber threats continue to evolve, with organisations facing increasing regulatory pressures, sophisticated cybercrime tactics, and heightened geopolitical cyber risks. In response, the CSIS-Bech-Bruun Cyber Incident Response Retainer gives organisations proactive and reactive support, combining CSIS’s world-class cybersecurity expertise with Bech-Bruun’s legal and regulatory guidance for a fixed monthly fee.

“Our partnership with Bech-Bruun marks a significant step forward in incident response readiness, bringing together two leading players in the Danish incident response market,” said Daniel Shepherd, CEO of CSIS Security Group. “The complexity of today’s cyber threat landscape demands a unified approach, addressing the technical aspects of a breach, while also ensuring compliance with evolving regulations like NIS2, DORA, and GDPR. Together, we can now provide a truly comprehensive cyber resilience framework.”

Traditional stand-alone cybersecurity and legal services often operate in silos, leading to inefficiencies in incident response. The CSIS-Bech-Bruun partnership eliminates these gaps, offering a holistic approach to managing cyber incidents - from technical containment and forensic investigations to legal risk assessment, regulatory filings and strategic communications.

“Cyber resilience is now a board-level priority,” said Mikkel Friis Rossa, partner at Bech-Bruun and head of Bech-Bruun’s IT and cybersecurity team adding that: “Organisations need both technical and legal expertise at their fingertips to navigate the aftermath of a cyber incident. By combining our strengths, we help clients respond effectively while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.”

About the new offering

The joint retainer service offers clients a tiered approach: Base, Pro, and Elite, allowing organisations to tailor their cyber resilience strategy to their specific risk profile. The service provides 24/7 incident response support, ensuring organisations have access to cybersecurity specialists at all times, with guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs) for rapid response.

Alongside incident management, clients can benefit from expert legal and technical advisory services, helping them mitigate cyber risks, navigate complex regulatory landscapes and ensure compliance with evolving legal requirements.

To strengthen organisations’ preparedness, the retainer includes proactive security measures such as annual compromise assessments and tabletop exercises, enabling teams to identify vulnerabilities and refine their incident response strategies.

Additionally, CSIS’s proprietary Chronos emergency response platform offers deep forensic insights, providing unparalleled visibility into the root causes of security incidents. The service also ensures businesses remain compliant with legal obligations, including timely notifications to supervisory authorities under GDPR, NIS2 and other regulatory frameworks.

In the event of a cyber incident, organisations will also have direct access to Bech-Bruun’s legal expertise, ensuring that all necessary legal considerations - such as stakeholder communications, liability assessments, and potential litigation - are managed seamlessly. The service also includes direct liaison with law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies and insurance providers, offering businesses a fully integrated response strategy from both technical and legal perspectives.

With hundreds of cyber incidents handled annually, CSIS and Bech-Bruun bring unmatched expertise in crisis response and digital forensics. Clients will benefit from their trusted advisory roles, ensuring cybersecurity strategies align with business and legal priorities.

About CSIS Security Group A/S

CSIS Security Group A/S is the leading European pure-play provider of tech-enabled cybersecurity and intelligence services. With a fully-fledged 24/7 capability, we deliver Managed Detection & Response, Incident Response, and Security Consulting services to customers across all sectors. Our acquisition of SecAlliance boosted our presence with a powerful world class intelligence offering. Accredited and certified by various organizations, including CREST, we actively contribute to global security initiatives, ensuring that we have a positive impact on the cyber community.

About Bech-Bruun

Bech-Bruun is one of Denmark's leading full-service law firms. With offices in Copenhagen and Aarhus and nearly 600 highly specialised employees, we provide comprehensive legal advice across all areas of commercial law to both Danish and international clients. Our approach combines deep industry knowledge, innovative solutions, and a commitment to collaboration, ensuring we deliver value-adding services and act as trusted strategic advisors. We are widely recognised for our legal expertise and advice by leading international rating agencies such as Chambers and Partners, IFLR and Legal 500.

