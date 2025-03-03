Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market to Hit USD 212.9 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size & Growth Analysis

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market , valued at USD 107.4 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 212.9 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.90% CAGR.”The POS terminals market is witnessing rapid growth as a result of the transition from conventional billing systems to sophisticated solutions that enhance ROI, decrease maintenance expenses, and provide real-time inventory monitoring. Advanced POS terminals are integrated with features such as low power consumption and touchscreen displays, which make them affordable for small, medium, and large-scale businesses. Wireless POS systems and mobile and contactless payments are boosting efficiency in retail and hospitality, among others. The systems improve operations and enhance customer satisfaction by facilitating faster payments. Yet security issues like data breaches and fraud remain thorny issues. Since POS systems process sensitive payment information, companies need to counter vulnerabilities to shield against threats such as identity theft and financial fraud, which continue to pose serious threats in the changing.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
-Acumera Inc.
-Acrelec
-AURESGroup
-HM Electronics
-Hewlett Packard Development
-NCR Corporation
-Oracle Corporation
-Payabl POSaBIT Systems Corporation
-Presto Group
-Qu Inc.
-Quail Digital
-Revel Systems Toast Inc.
-Toshiba Corp.
-Touch Bistro
-Xenial Inc.
-Diebold Nixdorf
-Ingenico

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product, Fixed POS Terminals Dominating the Market with 62% Share in 2023

Fixed POS terminals segment held a dominant 62% share in 2023 with its dependability and powerful features, sought after by large retailers and corporations. These terminals, which also comprise kiosks, support superior features such as bill printing, CRM, stock management, and secure payments. High-profile companies such as Aures Technologies and Sharp Electronics supply high-performing systems such as the resilient Sango POS and the Sharp XE-A217. The need for fixed POS terminals is also driven by their security attributes for data, with advancements such as Verifone's Carbon system improving the speed of transactions and cloud-based storage, supporting the growth of the segment.

By Component, Hardware Division of POS Terminals Market Holds 61% Share in 2023, Driven by Innovation and Functionality

Hardware segment of POS terminals market in 2023 took 61% of the share, underlining its central position in processing transactions and functionality of the system. The sector incorporates major components such as EFT-POS machines, barcode scanners, cash drawers, and receipt printers, all necessary for smooth transactions and data protection. Players such as Ingenico, with the Ingenico Desk/5000, and Verifone, with the P400 Plus, remain at the forefront of innovation, improving functionality and reliability. Hardware integration with customized software solutions, like Square's Register, also fuels the market's growth, providing sophisticated features for inventory tracking and transactions.By Deployment, Cloud Deployment Dominates POS Terminals Market Over On-premise SolutionsCloud deployment is the leader in the POS terminals market over on-premise solutions. POS systems based on the cloud provide businesses greater flexibility, scalability, and reduced capital expenses, and hence are gaining popularity, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses. With cloud solutions, organizations can enjoy real-time data, operations automation, and lower maintenance costs. Cloud systems also offer simpler integration with other software and remote management, which makes them suitable for businesses that are growing across multiple locations. As more organizations focus on digital transformation, the cloud deployment model continues to lead traditional on-premise systems in adoption and growth.By End-User, Retail Sector, Especially Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Dominates POS Terminals MarketIn the POS terminals market, the retail sector, particularly supermarkets and hypermarkets, dominates as the leading end-user segment. These businesses heavily rely on POS systems for efficient transaction processing, inventory management, and enhanced customer experience. With the increasing demand for seamless, secure payment solutions and real-time data access, retail establishments continue to adopt advanced POS systems. The growth of e-commerce and the integration of omnichannel sales further boost the need for robust, scalable POS solutions, solidifying the retail sector’s position as the dominant segment in the market.Purchase Single User PDF of Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1308 Asia-Pacific Leads Global POS Terminals Market with 32% Share in 2023, Driven by Digital Payment GrowthIn 2023, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 32% of the global POS terminals market due to accelerated digital payment uptake. The increased adoption of credit and debit cards, together with more than 4.7 billion POS terminals in India, greatly fueled demand. Strategic alliances, such as MYPINPAD's partnership with SPECTRA Technologies and Mastercard, have extended secure payment options for small merchants. The booming e-commerce sector in the region also continues to drive POS innovations, allowing companies to address growing demand for secure, efficient payment channels. The area continues to be a leader in the POS market, driving both growth and innovation.

TABLE OF CONTENT - Key Points
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation, by Product
Chapter 8. Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation, by Component
Chapter 9. Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation, by Deployment
Chapter 10. Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation, by End-use
Chapter 11. Regional Analysis
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
Chapter 13. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 14. Conclusion
Continued…

