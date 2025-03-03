Geomarketing Market to Illuminate a $78.9 Billion Opportunity by 2031 | says Allied Market Research

Geomarketing Market Forecast

Rising digital marketing investments and growing demand for location-based intelligence are driving the global geomarketing market's growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geomarketing market was pegged at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 343 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09915 Geomarketing involves delivering the right message to the right person in the right location. This marketing concept uses location data to deliver its messages to the most relevant audience at the right time. The key to geomarketing is the use of targeting and segmentation. In this case, marketers are segmenting by geographic location and then targeting consumers inside of that boundary. Furthermore, growing investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing and increasing demand for location-based intelligence are boosting the growth of the global geomarketing market.In addition, enhance customer targeting with the help of AI, Location analytics, and big data positively impacts the growth of the market. However, legal concerns & data privacy threats and lack of skilled operators are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, high demand for mobile computing and treading social media is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.Based on offering, the report is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geomarketing-market/purchase-options Depending on Location type, outdoor segment holds the largest share of the geomarketing market, owing to rise in digital marketing and reach to a greater number of people in outdoor. However, the indoor segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing the adoption of geomarketing by verticals such as retail and hospitality sector is providing ample growth opportunities for indoor segment in geomarketing market.Based on deployment mode, the report is classified into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.Region-wise, the geomarketing market forecast was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of location-based services in various sectors such as retailing, manufacturing in North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to adoption of advanced technologies and continued innovations in the location-based services play a vital role in driving the growth of the market in this region.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09915 Covid-19 scenario:1. The geomarketing market witnessed stable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period. Moreover, the strict social distancing policies and surge in adoption of work-from-home culture increased the demand for geomarketing services.2. The increase in adoption of location-based services by several sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, government agencies, energy, natural resources management, and e-retail due to Covid-19 restrictions boosted the growth of the market.3. During the pandemic, people became more inclined toward e-commerce, and companies focused on accelerating digital transformation. This positively affected the growth of the market.The key players profiled in the geomarketing market analysis are Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., CleverTap, ESRI, Galigeo, Google LLC., HYP3R, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PlotProjects, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Saksoft, Salesforce, Inc., Software AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Xtremepush.The report analyzes these key players in the global geomarketing market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. 