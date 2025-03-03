Herbicides Market to Expand to USD 63.24 Billion by 2032 with a 5.92% CAGR - Says SNS Insider

Herbicides Market

The herbicides market evolves with rising demand for synthetic and bio-herbicides, regulatory shifts, and innovations in sustainable weed control solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Herbicides Market Size was valued at 37.73 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63.24 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.92 % over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Growth of Herbicides Market Driven by Agricultural Demands, Technological Advancements, and Sustainability Efforts in Farming PracticesThe herbicides sector is experiencing robust growth due to rising agricultural productivity demands and evolving farming practices. Various factors, such as increasing global population and shifting dietary patterns, are contributing to the need for effective weed management solutions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global cereal production is projected to increase by 10% by 2030, which will enhance herbicide usage to optimize yields. Additionally, innovations in herbicide formulations, particularly those targeting specific weed species, are enhancing the efficacy of weed control. Companies like Bayer and BASF are investing significantly in R&D to create advanced herbicides that are both effective and environmentally friendly. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture are expected to bolster market growth. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is supporting the use of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices, which includes the strategic use of herbicides as a key component of sustainable farming.Key Players:• Bayer AG (Roundup, DiFlexx, Alion)• BASF SE (Sharpen, Zidua, Arsenal)• Syngenta Group (Gramoxone, Callisto, Acuron)• Corteva Agriscience (Resicore, Durango, Embed)• FMC Corporation (Command, Authority, Spartan)• UPL Limited (Interline, Lifeline, Sinaloa)• Nufarm Limited (WeedMaster, Credit Xtreme, Panther)• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Valent Fierce, Pyroxasulfone, Panther Pro)• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Agil, Brevis, Trivor)• Nissan Chemical Corporation (Pyrazolate, Pyrazosulfuron-ethyl, Benthiocarb)• PI Industries (Nominee Gold, Osheen, Londax Power)• Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd. (Butachlor, Bensulfuron-methyl, Oxadiazon)• Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. (AgriDex, Interline, Parazone)• Amvac Chemical Corporation (Impact, Scepter, Clarity)• ICL Group Ltd. (Basagran, Goal)• Drexel Chemical (Atrazine, Acclaim Extra, Karmex)• Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd. (Glufosinate, Quizalofop, Clodinafop)• Shandong Tianfeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Imazapic, Metsulfuron-methyl, Fomesafen)• DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Accent, Cinch, Canopy)• Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Goal, Basagran)By Type, Synthetic Herbicides dominated the Herbicides market, holding a market share of 85.2%.Their effectiveness and extensive usage in conventional farming practices contribute to this dominance. These herbicides, such as glyphosate and atrazine, are favored for their broad-spectrum action against various weeds, ensuring higher crop yields. Additionally, advancements in synthetic herbicide formulations have led to the development of products with reduced environmental impact and improved safety profiles. Major agricultural players, including Bayer and Syngenta, continue to innovate in this space, introducing new synthetic products that cater to specific weed challenges while adhering to stricter environmental regulations.By Mode of Action, Selective Herbicides Segment Dominated, Accounting for 65.3% Share in 2023These herbicides are designed to target specific weed species without harming the crops, making them indispensable in modern agriculture. Farmers prefer selective herbicides for their effectiveness in managing weed resistance and ensuring crop safety. For instance, products like 2,4-D and dicamba are widely used to control broadleaf weeds in cereal crops. As a result, the demand for selective herbicides is expected to grow as farmers increasingly adopt integrated weed management strategies to enhance crop productivity while minimizing chemical use.By Application, Foliar Spray dominated the Herbicides Market In 2023, Accounting for About 48.2% Of the Market Share.This method is favored for its effectiveness in targeting weeds directly and minimizing herbicide usage, resulting in efficient weed control. Farmers prefer foliar applications due to their quick action and the ability to apply herbicides at critical growth stages of weeds, ensuring timely intervention. Products such as glyphosate and glufosinate are commonly applied through foliar methods, providing effective weed suppression in various crops. The increasing adoption of precision agriculture techniques, which enhance the accuracy of foliar applications, is expected to further boost the growth of this segment.Asia Pacific Dominated the Herbicides Market In 2023, Holding A 35.1% Market Share.The region's dominance is driven by the high agricultural output and extensive crop cultivation. Countries like China and India are leading consumers of herbicides, primarily due to the large-scale farming practices and the need for effective weed management solutions. The increasing adoption of modern farming techniques and the push for higher crop productivity are further fueling the demand for herbicides. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture practices and the development of bio-herbicides are enhancing the market growth in this region, ensuring its continued dominance.North America Emerged as The Fastest-Growing Region in The Herbicides Market, With A Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.In 2023, North America became the fastest-growing region in the herbicides market, driven by advanced agricultural practices and substantial investment in technology. The U.S. and Canada lead in adopting innovative herbicide solutions, focusing on optimizing application through precision agriculture. The demand for advanced herbicides is fueled by efforts to boost crop yields and reduce environmental impact. Additionally, the rise of organic farming is encouraging the development of bio-herbicides. 