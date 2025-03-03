Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Projected to Reach USD 46.40 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in education, pain management, and surgical training.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market, valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 46.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.30% from 2024 to 2032. VR is transforming healthcare in all areas of application, including medical education, patient treatment, and surgical training. It offers a safe space to practice intricate operations, enhancing skill acquisition, such as in orthopedic surgeries using platforms such as Osso VR. VR also helps manage pain and rehabilitation, with evidence indicating up to a 24% decrease in pain levels. Moreover, VR lowers the anxiety of patients prior to surgeries, as also observed at St. George's Hospital in London. Also, it facilitates telemedicine, which allows virtual consultations and enhances healthcare accessibility, particularly in rural communities.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2820 Keyplayers:Osso VR- Surgical Training PlatformMedivis - Anatomical VR Surgical VisualizationMindMaze - MindMaze HealthVRHealth - VRHealth HubSurgical Theater - Precision VRAugmedics - xvision Surgical Augmented Reality SystemImmersiveTouch - ImmersiveTouch Surgical SimulationVirtual Reality Medical Center (VRMC) - VR Therapy for PTSD and AnxietySimulated Surgical Systems - Surgical Simulators for TrainingEchoPixel - True 3D ViewerHoloAnatomy - HoloAnatomy SoftwareStrivr - VR Training Solutions for HealthcareEVA Health - EVA: Virtual Reality Pain ManagementAuris Health - Monarch Platform for Robotic-Assisted SurgeryDeepStream - Virtual Reality Therapy SolutionsRendever - Virtual Reality Experiences for SeniorsUnimmersive - VR Pain Management PlatformPhysitrack - Telehealth & Rehabilitation SoftwareKaruna Labs - VR for Cognitive Behavioral TherapyPillars of Wellness - VR Mindfulness and Wellness ProgramsBy Component, Hardware Segment Leads the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market , Software Segment Poised for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, the hardware segment led the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market with the increasing affordability of VR products and continued investment in headsets, devices, and content development. Healthcare institutions are increasingly incorporating VR technology in different applications. A prime example is VA Immersive, which rolled out more than 1,200 VR headsets to over 160 VA health centers and clinics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico during June 2024, pushing healthcare delivery to veterans via immersive technologies.The software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is driven by increasing demand for sophisticated software solutions that help in training medical professionals, treatment analysis, patient management, and others. With healthcare providers increasingly using VR for these functions, the software industry will be a key driver in increasing the adoption of immersive technologies in the healthcare sector, which will propel growth in the market further.By Application, Education and Training Segment Dominates Market, Pain Management Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGRThe education and training segment dominated Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market in 2023 and contributed a sizeable revenue share. The development is fueled by the widespread adoption of VR within medical education and professional training. With the rising trend of automation and the demand for trained personnel, the necessity for creative solutions for training has grown even stronger. The ability to incorporate VR and AR within simulations enables medical professionals to perform procedures in a secure environment, thus improving skills, confidence, and overall expertise.The pain management market is anticipated to witness the most growth in the forecast period. VR has proved to be a successful method of pain management by engaging patients in interesting content while undergoing painful procedures such as skin grafts, surgeries, and burn bandaging. VR distracts patients from the pain and reduces pain perception while offering a substitute for conventional pain management, thus representing a very promising area for future growth.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2820 North America Dominates the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, Asia Pacific Projected for Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market with respect to revenue in 2023 due to the surging use of VR technology in healthcare practice. The major driving factors for this growth are government initiatives, heavy investments in research and development, and funding by the U.S. government in healthcare applications of VR. Healthcare professionals are also offshoring IT services in order to minimize treatment expenses, contributing to the demand further. One such case is the U.S. FDA considering the usage of VR/AR in its "Home as a Health Care Hub" initiative for improving health equity.The Asia Pacific region is likely to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are likely to emerge as key players in the healthcare industry. China's huge investments in telehealth and digital healthcare are likely to drive market growth. 