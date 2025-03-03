Press Release

Boost Mobile becomes first mobile operator in world to deploy Nokia cloud-native 5G Voice Core on Public Cloud to accelerate new 5G services #MWC25

Boost Mobile utilizes Nokia’s fully cloud-native 5G Voice Core to enable faster deployment of new 5G services, enhanced network automation, and more efficient cloud utilization.





3 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Boost Mobile, the newest U.S. nationwide carrier, has deployed Nokia’s fully cloud-native 5G Voice Core to enable even faster delivery of advanced services, enhanced network automation, and more efficient cloud utilization than its Open RAN cloud-native network could before.

The deployment includes the consolidation of several IMS voice 3GPP functionalities into a single cloud-native network function (CNF), called Nokia Cloud Native Communication Suite (CNCS). This migration, from Boost Mobile’s previous distributed IMS voice core by Nokia, provides automated deployment and configuration, reduced infrastructure and carbon footprint, and lower operational costs through streamlined life cycle management.

“We anticipate Nokia’s 5G Voice Core to help reduce our network infrastructure costs by about 70 percent in addition to delivering new 5G services faster, with significantly streamlined network operations,” said Dawood Shahdad, Vice President of Core Engineering at Boost Mobile. “Boost Mobile continues to push boundaries with our Open RAN 5G network and the successful nationwide deployment of Nokia’s cloud-native next-generation voice core marks a pivotal moment in our network evolution, as this new network element advances our vision of end-to-end orchestration and dynamic scaling on our path toward 6G.”

CNCS improves energy efficiency by about 10 percent to 20 percent, relative to a standard IMS Voice Core, according to Nokia data.

“As the sole 5G Voice Core provider for Boost Mobile in the US, Nokia is extremely pleased to support Boost in this modernization project and the close partnering that enabled it. This is another demonstration of Nokia’s technology leadership in helping our customers solve problems, address their customer needs, and generate new revenue streams,” said Marcelo Madruga, Head of Technology and Platforms, Products & Engineering, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

Nokia had the most 5G Standalone Core operator customers, with 123 in total, at the end of 2024.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.



About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability, and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

