Nokia partners with Carrix to introduce private wireless solutions in key U.S. container terminals #MWC25

Nokia DAC helps Carrix enhance operations at several leading marine terminals in the United States.





3 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Carrix, one of the world’s leading independent marine terminal and rail yard operators, is partnering with Nokia to introduce Nokia DAC, a private wireless solution to help enhance the company’s operations at several leading marine terminals in the United States, including in Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Oakland, California; and Seattle, Washington.



Founded in 1949, Carrix operates more than 250 terminal facilities and rail yards in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia.

Nokia DAC underpins Carrix’s operations providing highly reliable wireless connectivity built for the company’s industrial marine terminal environments, while enhancing security, providing greater scalability, and building a foundation for future digital innovations.



Nokia is the leading global vendor of private wireless solutions to enterprises, with 850 customers in asset-intensive industries such as mining, manufacturing, and ports.

Hugh Gallagher, Director of IT Services at Carrix, said: “Nokia DAC has greatly improved our network security, performance, and reliability while also simplifying the maintenance and support needed to sustain technical operations effectively. Simply put, the reliability provided by Nokia DAC has enhanced our efficiency and advanced our technology initiatives.”



Harsha Bhat, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Global Accounts at Nokia, said: “The marine terminals industry faces complex challenges to improving connectivity and security in asset-intensive industries. Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform for industrial sites provides private wireless connectivity as a digital foundation to quickly introduce new use cases and applications, driving innovation and collaboration in the port while ensuring data sovereignty and security.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Carrix

Carrix and its subsidiary SSA Marine are among the world's leading independent, privately held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail yards in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia. Its subsidiary, Tideworks Technology, offers innovative technology solutions for the transportation industry. Founded in 1949, Carrix has continuously expanded its global footprint while always prioritizing customer interests, and now employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.

