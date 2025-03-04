Pioneering Open Science in Neurology: Global neurology leader makes The Neuro world's first open science institute
Home of groundbreaking discoveries: The iconic Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital (’The Neuro’), where Dr. Rouleau has helped build one of the world’s leading neuroscience research centers. The historic architecture houses cutting-edge research, per
World-renowned geneticist Dr. Guy Rouleau discusses research breakthroughs and vision for collaborative science in exclusive Genomic Press Interview.
A New Model for Scientific Collaboration
"We must be honest and generous and freely share our data and reagents in a timely manner," Dr. Rouleau emphasizes in the interview. "Competition has value, but it must be done in an open manner." This philosophy has driven his establishment of The Neuro as the world's first academic institution fully committed to open science principles through the Tanenbaum Open Science Institute, creating a model that challenges traditional approaches to intellectual property in academic research.
Dr. Rouleau's commitment to open science was shaped by his early experiences in research. "As a postdoc, I witnessed horrible behaviors that could only be bad for science," he reveals, highlighting how competitive environments can sometimes impede scientific progress. His vision for The Neuro directly counters these destructive tendencies, fostering collaboration over competition.
Groundbreaking Research Impact
With nearly 1,000 peer-reviewed publications cited over 110,000 times, Dr. Rouleau's research has identified dozens of disease-causing genes in conditions including ALS, hereditary neuropathies, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and autism. His current work focuses on understanding and developing treatments for prevalent but often overlooked conditions that significantly impact quality of life, including essential tremor and restless legs syndrome. Dr. Rouleau continues his efforts to understand the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, working toward effective treatments for this devastating disease.
From Childhood Curiosity to Scientific Leadership
The interview reveals how Dr. Rouleau's passion for science began with childhood chemistry experiments - and one memorable explosion at age 12. This early fascination led to a distinguished career combining clinical care with groundbreaking genetic research. "When I started working as a postdoc at Harvard, I discovered the field of genetics. It was absolutely fascinating, and I loved learning as much about genetics as I could," he shares. His enthusiasm was so great that he paused his postdoctoral work to become a graduate student, allowing him to take advanced courses in genetics - a decision that shaped his future research trajectory.
Global Influence and Vision
Dr. Rouleau's vision extends beyond his own research to transforming how science is conducted. "I have come to believe that science must be done in an open fashion," he states. This commitment to open science raises intriguing questions about how increased data sharing and collaboration could accelerate discoveries in neurological disease research. Could this model be adapted by other institutions globally? What barriers must be overcome to make open science the norm rather than the exception?
As First Vice-President of the World Federation of Neurology, Dr. Rouleau is well-positioned to influence international research practices. His leadership at The Neuro has already demonstrated the potential of open science, with the institute recruiting over 100 professors over several years, first to the University of Montreal and then to McGill University, establishing itself as a global neuroscience leader.
Creating a Positive Research Culture
Throughout his career, Dr. Rouleau has prioritized creating healthy research environments. Drawing from his own experiences in what he describes as a "dog-eat-dog cutthroat lab," he has worked hard to foster collaborative spaces with minimal conflict. This approach extends to his mentoring philosophy, where he takes particular pride in his students' successes, describing them as "an endless source of joy."
The Genomic Press Interview also explores Dr. Rouleau's dedication to mentoring the next generation of scientists, his love of sailing, and his guiding philosophy, borrowed from Marcus Aurelius: "If it is not right, do not do it, if it is not true, do not say it." This principle has guided both his scientific work and his approach to leadership, emphasizing integrity in all aspects of his career.
Dr. Guy Rouleau's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series that highlights the people behind today’s most influential scientific ideas. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that delve into the scientist’s impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes. More information on the research leaders and research rising stars featured by Genomic Press can be found in our publication website: https://genomicpress.kglmeridian.com/.
The full Genomic Press Interview, titled “Guy A. Rouleau: What genetic factors predispose to brain diseases, and how do these genetic variants lead to disease?,” is available on 4 March 2025 in Brain Medicine, offering readers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the thoughts and experiences of one of the most influential minds in neuroscience and neurobiology of brain disorders.
The article is freely available online at https://doi.org/10.61373/bm025k.0014.
About Brain Medicine
Brain Medicine (ISSN: 2997-2639) is a peer-reviewed medical research journal published by Genomic Press, New York. Brain Medicine is a new home for the cross-disciplinary pathway from innovation in fundamental neuroscience to translational initiatives in brain medicine. The journal’s scope includes the underlying science, causes, outcomes, treatments, and societal impact of brain disorders, across all clinical disciplines and their interface.
Guy Rouleau, OC, OQ, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FRSC, FAAN
The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital)
guy.rouleau@mcgill.ca
