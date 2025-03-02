Wojciech Podobas Increases Stake in Thinca Co., Ltd. (TSE: 149A) to 6.00% Following Tokyo Visit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinca Co., Ltd. (TSE: 149A), the developer and provider of the communication platform Kaikura, is pleased to announce that Voytek Podobas (Wojciech Jakub Podobas), founder of Podobas Global Investments , a major shareholder holding over 5% of the company's shares, visited Thinca’s Tokyo headquarters. During his visit, he met with CEO Takahiro Ejiri and CFO Yusuke Ishikawa.

Mr. Podobas, a seasoned global investor known for his strategic investments in high-growth companies, has been actively supporting Japan’s emerging software sector. Through this visit, he gained deeper insight into Thinca Co., Ltd. (TSE: 149A)'s vision and strategy, reinforcing his confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential. Following the visit, Mr. Podobas increased his stake, raising his ownership to 6.00%.

As a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Thinca Co., Ltd. (TSE: 149A) continues to attract strategic investors who recognize the value of its expanding business model. Thinca expresses its deep gratitude for Mr. Podobas’s continued support and remains committed to strengthening its market leadership. His growing involvement reflects a strong endorsement of Thinca’s innovation-driven approach and global potential.

Voytek Podobas commented on his visit: "Currently, I am involved in approximately ten investment projects, many of which focus on Japan's software sector. After evaluating every software-related company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Thinca’s business stands out, and I highly appreciate its future growth potential. I find many similarities between Thinca and a highly successful Swedish SaaS company I previously invested in."

"I am confident that Thinca's Kaikura service has immense potential to reshape Japan’s business communication landscape. By seamlessly integrating multiple communication tools, it enhances efficiency while respecting Japan’s business culture. Furthermore, the company’s innovative use of AI-driven features makes it a standout player in Japan’s rapidly evolving SaaS industry."

"This visit allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of Thinca’s vision, reaffirming my investment decision. I am particularly impressed by the professionalism and innovative mindset of the Thinca team. Their pursuit of excellence aligns with Japan’s Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement. I am excited to support Thinca’s next phase of growth."

About Kaikura

Kaikura is a next-generation communication platform that centralizes interactions across various channels, including phone calls, emails, web conferences, and SMS. Since its launch in August 2014, Kaikura has been adopted by over 2,700 companies across more than 5,200 locations. The platform has received multiple industry awards, including recognition as the "2023 Winter Leader" in the CTI category of the ITreview Grid Award and the "Most Customizable" SaaS in the Call Center System category of the BOXIL SaaS AWARD Winter 2023.

For more information, users can visit the official Kaikura website: https://kaiwa.cloud/

Japan’s software market is currently undergoing rapid transformation, with Thinca Co., Ltd. at the forefront of this digital evolution. As businesses across Japan accelerate their digitalization efforts, Kaikura is leading the way with cutting-edge AI-powered features designed to optimize workflows, enhance customer interactions, and automate communication management. The company has recently introduced advanced AI-driven call analysis, automated transcription, and real-time sentiment tracking, further solidifying Kaikura’s position as a game-changing SaaS solution. As Voytek Podobas and other global investors continue to recognize Thinca’s potential, the company remains committed to driving innovation in Japan’s enterprise software industry.

Contact

Caesar Tabota

CPaper Media LLC

office@podobas.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2232eec3-025d-4b6f-812c-afe034794263

Wojciech Podobas Wojciech Podobas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.