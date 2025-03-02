PHILIPPINES, March 2 - Press Release

March 2, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINESE NETIZENS' SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ON FALSE CLAIMS OVER PALAWAN Lahat na lang, our territorial waters, aerospace at ngayon pati probinsya, inaangkin nila. This latest baseless and inaccessible historical fiction, as asserted by our National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), on Chinese social media platforms over the jurisdiction and ownership of Palawan Island is a blatant affront to our nation's sovereignty and another reckless distortion of historical truth. Palawan was never part of China and the NHCP clearly asserted these false claims circulating in Chinese social media platforms emphasizing its being devoid of any credible historical or legal foundation. Isa na namang fake news ito na pinapakalat nila at mabuti na lang ay maagap ang NHCP sa pag call out sa hindi kapani-paniwala at hinugot sa hangin na salaysay. I call on our government agencies to remain vigilant against dissemination of any form of disinformation or fringe propaganda challenging our territorial sovereignty. Sa atin ang Palawan at malinaw na malinaw ito. No amount of internet trolling can change or rewrite history and create confusion to influence public perception.

