Update: SPS Chemical Fire Class Action Lawsuit Leadership Proposed; The Four Firms Jointly Filed Motions for Consolidation of All Pending, Future Cases Against the Defendant

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky (Philadelphia, PA), Stranch, Jennings & Garvey (Nashville, TN), Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC (New York, NY), and Levin Sedran & Berman (Philadelphia, PA), are now jointly pursuing the class action litigation on behalf of individuals and businesses impacted by the massive fire and explosion one week ago today at the SPS Technologies plant in suburban Philadelphia. Two motions were just filed by the firms with the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas; one seeking consolidation of all pending and future SPS fire-related cases, the other requesting approval for their proposed interim leadership structure agreed to by the firms – the first to file complaints – and among the most experienced, and successful in litigating on behalf of plaintiffs/victims in highly complex class action cases.

In the Motion seeking approval of the proposed leadership structure, the firms assert that there is agreement that Saltz Mongeluzzi (Patrick Howard, Robert J. Mongeluzzi) and Levin Sedran (Daniel C. Levin, Charles E. Schaffer) would serve as co-liaison Counsel working closely with co-lead counsel Stranch Jennings (J. Gerard Stranch IV, Edward E. Mize)) and Milberg (Gary Klinger). “Proposed Interim Co-Lead Counsel have a proven track-record of success leading complex class action cases, including fire and explosion matters. Their experience will be valuable to the class in this case. Each attorney understands the time, energy, and skill necessary to lead this litigation and all have committed the resources required to ensure the effective and efficient representation of the Class members,” according to the filing.

The initial filed complaints, on behalf of named individual and business plaintiffs, allege that, “The fire and explosion was caused by defendant’s failures to inspect, properly maintain, and/or operate its facility, including the location of the origin of the fire”. Filed on behalf of affected local individuals and businesses, it is also alleged that SPS “failed to uphold industry standards” in facility operations and as a result “hundreds if not thousands of persons have been damaged”.

The firms continue to commend the extraordinary work of the army of first responders, from nearly 70 fire companies, who battled the chemical blaze over days, and whose health and welfare is of paramount concern. Their just released commonly asked questions, and answers, about the litigation can be viewed at https://www.smbb.com/resource/update-sps-fire-class-action-litigation-faqs/.

For further information, kindly contact:

Patrick Howard / Phoward@smbb.com

J. Gerard Stranch / GStranch@stranchlaw.com

Gary Klinger / Gklinger@milberg.com

Daniel Levin / DLevin@lfsblaw.com

