Tickblaze Debuts a New Era of B2B Trading Solutions for Prop Firms, Hedge Funds, and Brokers





OTTAWA, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickblaze is ushering in a new era of B2B trading solutions with its hybrid, multi-asset, and broker-neutral platform designed to ignite business growth, attract clients, and stand out in today’s dynamic markets.

Originally forged with institutional-grade technology, Tickblaze licenses its cutting-edge framework to prop firms, hedge funds, and brokers looking to elevate operations, expand global reach, and capture new opportunities across stocks, futures, forex, and crypto.

“Business is about providing value, solving problems, making smart decisions, and scaling systems,” says Sean Kozak, CEO of Tickblaze. “We’ve worked with thousands of traders and hundreds of companies globally, and we understand what it takes to thrive in high-stakes markets—no matter where you are in your growth journey or the size of your prop firm, brokerage, or hedge fund.”

DRIVING BUSINESS GROWTH: Staying Ahead & Leading with Innovation

Staying ahead requires continuous evolution. Tickblaze ensures partners adapt to ever-changing markets while carving out a distinctive presence.

Multi-Asset Coverage: Covering a broad spectrum of assets within a single, streamlined environment. This unified approach eliminates the need to juggle multiple platforms, allowing for the efficient management of client portfolios.

Covering a broad spectrum of assets within a single, streamlined environment. This unified approach eliminates the need to juggle multiple platforms, allowing for the efficient management of client portfolios. Hybrid Tech Infrastructure: Manual and automated strategies coexist seamlessly, supported by C# and Python scripting. Whether focusing on discretionary trades or quant-driven models, Tickblaze’s adaptable technology accommodates diverse styles.

Manual and automated strategies coexist seamlessly, supported by C# and Python scripting. Whether focusing on discretionary trades or quant-driven models, Tickblaze’s adaptable technology accommodates diverse styles. Institutional-Grade Engineering: Developed to meet robust compliance and global integration standards, Tickblaze helps safeguard operations across regions—letting users expand confidently without technical constraints.



ATTRACTING CLIENTS: Standing Out in a Crowded Market

A major pillar of Tickblaze’s approach is enabling B2B partners to attract and retain high-value traders by demonstrating a commitment to cutting-edge solutions, which is essential in appealing to novice and elite participants in an increasingly sophisticated market.

Key Highlights for Client Acquisition

User-Friendly Experience: Tickblaze streamlines everything from manual trade execution to automated trading, reducing friction for new users and letting advanced traders focus on performance.

Tickblaze streamlines everything from manual trade execution to automated trading, reducing friction for new users and letting advanced traders focus on performance. Advanced Scripting & Automation: Built-in support for C# and Python appeals to quantitative traders and system developers, enabling the quick implementation of proprietary models. This flexibility attracts clients seeking specialized algorithmic capabilities.

Built-in support for C# and Python appeals to quantitative traders and system developers, enabling the quick implementation of proprietary models. This flexibility attracts clients seeking specialized algorithmic capabilities. Global Reach & Comprehensive Tools



Tickblaze helps B2B partners position themselves as one-stop destinations for diverse trading preferences by supporting stocks, futures, forex, and crypto.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: Hybrid Tech & Global Access

Tickblaze delivers a versatile, broker-neutral framework built on multi-asset coverage, scalable technology, and global integrations. It enables partners to transcend typical constraints and seize new opportunities worldwide.

By supporting manual, semi-automated, and fully algorithmic strategies, Tickblaze equips prop firms, brokers, and hedge funds to excel—whether they specialize in discretionary trading, quant-driven models, or a hybrid approach.

Unified Multi-Asset Access: Stocks, futures, forex, and crypto are available in one platform, streamlining market access and creating opportunities across diverse trading sectors.

Stocks, futures, forex, and crypto are available in one platform, streamlining market access and creating opportunities across diverse trading sectors. Hybrid Tech for Discretionary & Quant: Tickblaze offers intuitive tools for manual execution as well as robust C# and Python scripting to accommodate quant strategies.

Tickblaze offers intuitive tools for manual execution as well as robust C# and Python scripting to accommodate quant strategies. Custom Integrations: Integration with leading gateways, liquidity providers, and risk management systems is available—without the need to overhaul existing tech stacks.

Integration with leading gateways, liquidity providers, and risk management systems is available—without the need to overhaul existing tech stacks. Flexibility & User-Friendly API: Tickblaze’s interface supports everything from drag-and-drop functionality to an extensive API. This ensures a smooth experience for new users and provides technical depth for more complex requirements.

Tickblaze’s interface supports everything from drag-and-drop functionality to an extensive API. This ensures a smooth experience for new users and provides technical depth for more complex requirements. Global Broker Neutrality: A broker-neutral environment eliminates restrictive relationships, enabling access to international markets, optimized executions, and streamlined global client engagement.



BUSINESS SOLUTIONS: Gateways, Visibility & Flexible Pricing

Beyond technology, Tickblaze tackles the practical aspects of business expansion—integrations, marketing visibility, or cost optimization. This holistic approach allows partners to optimize daily operations.

Gateways & Liquidity Providers: Effortless integration with industry-leading gateways like Rithmic, dxFeed, and IBKR provides access to global liquidity sources. Consolidating data feeds and trade execution enables expansion into new markets and a broader client base without requiring backend restructuring.

Effortless integration with industry-leading gateways like Rithmic, dxFeed, and IBKR provides access to global liquidity sources. Consolidating data feeds and trade execution enables expansion into new markets and a broader client base without requiring backend restructuring. Enhanced Brand Visibility: Tickblaze supports B2B partners seeking to stand out through co-branded events, targeted digital promotions, and educational content. Rather than pushing a one-size-fits-all model, Tickblaze focuses on authentic collaborations that spotlight each partner’s unique strengths.

Tickblaze supports B2B partners seeking to stand out through co-branded events, targeted digital promotions, and educational content. Rather than pushing a one-size-fits-all model, Tickblaze focuses on authentic collaborations that spotlight each partner’s unique strengths. Flexible Pricing for Expansion: Recognizing that each partner has unique resources, Tickblaze provides scalable pricing designed to align with a firm's growth trajectory. Clients have the flexibility to select the modules and functionalities that best fit their needs, allowing for expansion over time without unnecessary overhead.



BUSINESS DRIVEN: Innovation & Scalability

Tickblaze empowers B2B partners to surpass standard benchmarks, cultivate loyal client communities, and unlock new market opportunities. This scalable approach enables firms to expand their reach, elevate trading services, and stand out in an ever-evolving industry—ultimately raising the bar for modern trading solutions.

Users can contact Tickblaze to learn how they can help prop firms, hedge funds, and brokers scale and discover a new strategic growth and innovation era.

About Tickblaze

Tickblaze , winner of Best Automated Trading Software and Best Hybrid Trading Solution at the Benzinga Fintech Awards, is redefining trading with its hybrid, multi-asset, broker-neutral platform. Built for institutions and now accessible to retail traders, Tickblaze offers integrated market data, C# and Python scripting, and advanced tools for discretionary and automated trading. Serving traders, brokers, prop firms, and hedge funds, Tickblaze combines award-winning technology with a dynamic, open-source community.

Contact

Director of Communications

Kevin Armstrong

Tickblaze

kevin@neurostreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb03a6fe-05de-4af9-bc6e-7e6eb97d81d4

Tickblaze Tickblaze

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.