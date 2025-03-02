Industry-Leading Investment Firms To Validate and Support Decentralization of Acki Nacki Blockchain





SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOSH , the core developer behind Acki Nacki, has announced today the successful completion of its pre-launch Node Sale, securing backing from validators including Kingsway Capital, Blockchain.com, Hack VC, K5 Global, and Original Capital. As a result of the network’s recently launched decentralized starter protocol, Gossip Ignite, the Acki Nacki mainnet will go live once a critical mass of node operators are active.

Acki Nacki is an asynchronous blockchain protocol that reaches probabilistic consensus in two communication steps. At the heart of GOSH’s vision in supporting Acki Nacki is solving blockchain’s most fundamental technical challenge: transaction speed, scalability, and time to finality.

“The network’s Node Owners all share the Acki Nacki vision from beginning to end,” said Mitja Goroshevsky, GOSH founder and Acki Nacki architect, leading the team who spent the 4 years prior building the technology stack for TON blockchain. “The values behind the tokenomics, how we see decentralization, as well as technology, adoption, and how we go to market, are supported thoroughly by all network participants. This level of collaboration defines the future of the decentralized world.”

With a community of over 5 million users in testnet, Acki Nacki is primed to support use cases that include payments, gaming economies, IoT networks, and AI applications. The early ecosystem already includes Popits, an on-chain content-sharing platform, and Die Last, a Web3 real-time strategy game running entirely on-chain.

A diverse group of aligned validators and Acki Nacki’s approach ensures the network emerges organically — owned and secured by its decentralized community from the first block. There is no pre-mine, airdrop, token generation event, investor, or team allocation. Beyond its technical advancements, Acki Nacki introduces a radically decentralized economic model. Node Licenses allow owners to validate transactions and mine $NACKL tokens which guarantees decentralization regardless of network state. All $NACKL are distributed as block rewards through a 60-year mining schedule following a deflationary curve.

Validator Quotes

Alexander Pack, Managing Partner at Hack VC, commented, “Acki Nacki with its innovative consensus aims to have sub-second finality for transactions. This allows new applications to move on-chain and open up the design space.”

Peter Smith, CEO and Cofounder of Blockchain.com, commented, “We were impressed to see that Acki Nacki has generated a loyal community of developers, followers, infrastructure providers and now investors. We’re excited to play a part in this journey.”

Ramnik Arora, partner at Original Capital, said, “One of the constraints to more things moving on-chain is the lack of general purpose block space with high throughput and low finality. We’re happy to back Mitja and the Acki Nacki team - early pioneers in asynchronous blockchain design space and aiming to be the fastest blockchain possible.”

“The network’s ‘Bitcoin for Proof of Stake’ design and a 60-years mining schedule means that we view Acki Nacki to be a permanent fixture in global coordination and property rights, similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum,” says Kingsway Capital.

About Acki Nacki

Acki Nacki is one of the fastest blockchains. Based on a breakthrough consensus protocol, the Acki Nacki network reaches consensus in 2 communication steps, the lowest number possible in any interactive network, meaning that by design Acki Nacki finalizes transactions faster than any other blockchain that can be built.

Acki Nacki has a community of over 5 million users in its mini-app that allows anyone to verify blocks by playing a simple interactive game on their mobile phones. This means players contribute to network security and mine Acki Nacki network coins as block rewards. Acki Nacki is a decentralized blockchain. There is no token pre-mine, airdrop, token generation event, investor, or team allocation.

