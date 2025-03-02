Dr. Austin Khorasanchi Joins Babylon Dental Care, Bringing Expertise and Passion for Patient-Centered Dentistry

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to welcome Dr. Austin Khorasanchi to its team of skilled dental professionals. Dr. Khorasanchi officially joins the practice on February 17, 2025, bringing a patient-focused philosophy and a passion for comprehensive oral care.Born and raised on Long Island, Dr. Khorasanchi earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stony Brook University before obtaining his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University’s College of Dentistry. He further honed his clinical skills through a General Practice Residency at North Shore University Hospital, part of Northwell Health in Manhasset, where he was guided by experienced mentors and worked alongside dedicated co-residents.Dr. Khorasanchi’s journey into dentistry was deeply personal. "Dentistry can change lives and improve one’s outlook," he shares. After experiencing a boost in confidence from his own orthodontic treatment, he was inspired to pursue a career that allows him to help others achieve similar transformations. His approach to patient care is built on empathy, communication, and collaboration. "The patient and practitioner are a team. To achieve the best outcomes, there must be mutual understanding and trust."As an associate general dentist at Babylon Dental Care, Dr. Khorasanchi specializes in general dentistry, endodontics, and patient education. "My greatest hope is to meet many different patients from different walks of life and to be able to leave a lasting impact," he says. He values Babylon Dental Care’s commitment to high-quality, compassionate service and appreciates its welcoming, patient-centered approach, which he describes as "a breath of fresh air compared to big corporate dental chains."Jenn Brown, COO of Babylon Dental Care, expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Khorasanchi’s arrival: "Dr. Khorasanchi brings a thoughtful, patient-first approach to dentistry, ensuring every individual feels heard, infrared, and at ease. His passion for education and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly enrich both our team and the patients we serve.”Looking ahead, Dr. Khorasanchi aims to build lasting relationships with his patients and colleagues and in the long term, he hopes to balance clinical practice with potential teaching opportunities, giving back to the next generation of dentists as his mentors once did for him.About Babylon Dental Care:Babylon Dental Care has proudly served Babylon and surrounding communities since 1983. With a focus on treating every patient like family, our team is dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive dental care that enhances health, confidence, and smiles.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Khorasanchi, visit www.babylondentalcare.com or call (631) 587-7373.

