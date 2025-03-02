Dr. Linda Nguyen Joins Babylon Dental Care, Expanding Exceptional Patient Care

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care proudly welcomes Dr. Linda Nguyen to its team of dedicated dental professionals. Dr. Nguyen officially joined the practice on January 7, 2025, bringing a wealth of experience, advanced expertise, and a passion for patient-centered care.Dr. Nguyen earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Maryland after completing her undergraduate studies in Biochemistry at the University of Maryland, College Park. She further honed her skills through a one-year residency at the University of Maryland, where she gained experience in a range of dental procedures, from general and cosmetic dentistry to root canal therapy and extractions.Her philosophy of care centers on precision, patient education, and a minimally invasive approach. Dr. Nguyen specializes in general and cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, root canal therapy, extractions, and All-on-X overdentures. She believes in fostering strong patient relationships and ensuring a comfortable, stress-free experience for everyone she treats.Dr. Nguyen is thrilled to join the talented team at Babylon Dental Care and become a trusted resource for the community’s dental needs. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to provide comprehensive, compassionate care that meets each patient’s unique needs" says Dr. Nguyen.Jenn Brown, COO of Babylon Dental Care, expressed excitement about Dr. Nguyen’s addition to the team: "Dr. Nguyen’s expertise, dedication, and warm approach to patient care make her a perfect fit for our practice. We are confident that our patients will appreciate her personalized and gentle approach to dentistry."About Babylon Dental Care:Babylon Dental Care has proudly served Babylon and surrounding communities since 1983. With a focus on treating every patient like family, our team is dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive dental care that enhances health, confidence, and smiles.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nguyen, visit www.babylondentalcare.com or call (631) 587-7373.

