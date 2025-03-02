After ban on POGOs, cCiz wants review of PIGO operations

PHILIPPINES, March 2 - Press Release

March 1, 2025 AFTER BAN ON POGOs, CHIZ WANTS REVIEW OF PIGO OPERATIONS Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero wants a cost-benefit analysis of the Philippine Inland Gaming Operators (PIGOs) licenses issued by the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to see if these online gaming operations easily accessible to many Filipinos are worth continuing. According to Escudero, the operation of PIGOs have gone unnoticed amid all the controversies surrounding the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs and has expressed concern that the former practically offer the same online games to clients who are predominantly locals. "Ang POGO, mga dayuhan ang nagsusugal diyan, dayuhan ang nasisira ang pamilya, nalululong sa sugal, nawawalan ng pera dahil sa sugal. Pinagbawal natin, pero pinayagan natin 'yung PIGO--Philippine Inland Gaming Operations--kung saan ang nagsusugal ay Pilipino, hindi dayuhan," Escudero told a press conference on Friday. "Ang nawawalan at nauubusan ng pera ay Pilipino at hindi dayuhan, at malamang sa malamang 'yung mga dating POGO ay nagtatago sa likod ng PIGO," he added. The Senate President argued that since the same issues raised against the POGOs could be leveled against PIGOs, there should be an equal if not greater concern about its impacts. "Marahil dapat ay tignan at review-hin din ito dahil 'yung mga sinusubukan nating iwasang masasamang bagay, pagkakamali, pagkukulang ay tila nand'yan din sa PIGO na ang tatamaan pa ay sarili natin mismong kababayan at hindi mga dayuhan lamang," he said. Escudero then put to task PAGCOR to come up with an in-depth and transparent review of PIGOs to determine the industry's benefits to the country and provide the public with a clear picture as to what they are getting into by playing online games. "Pwede bang makuha 'yung datos mula sa PAGCOR? Pwede bang makuha natin 'yung datos mula sa anumang relevant government agency kabilang ang BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue)? Magkano nga ba nakukuha natin dito? And like the questions we ask in relations with POGO, is it worth it?" he added. If it is determined that PIGOs are becoming a destructive force in the lives of Filipinos, particularly the poor and those with little disposable income, Escudero said the government should start to consider whether a ban similar to POGOs is in order. "Alam ko malaking pera ang nakukuha ng PAGCOR dito. Malaking source of revenue ito at income sa parte ng pamahalaan, pero kung natatalikuran nga nila 'yung malaking revenue at income din sa POGO, walang rason para hindi nila kayang talikuran din 'yung malaking income sa PIGO kung nakakasama na talaga na ito sa ating mga kababayan na sa palagay ko ay oo," Escudero pointed out. He recalled how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an executive order for the continued suspension of all e-sabong operations nationwide in 2022, cognizant of the gambling activities' negative impact on the lives of ordinary Filipinos. In July last year during his State of the Nation Address, President Marcos banned all POGO operations in the country effective December 2024.

