Best Generative (GenAI) Course 2025 For Product Managers & Software Engineers For Top AI Jobs At Google Facebook Amazon Apple

Interview Kickstart (IK), a leading upskilling platform for tech professionals, has been helping engineers, data scientists, and product managers land top roles at FAANG+ companies since 2014. With AI revolutionizing the tech industry, the demand for professionals skilled in artificial intelligence and machine learning has surged. For more information, visit https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai

Recognizing this demand, Interview Kickstart has launched its Applied Generative AI (GenAI) Course, a specialized program designed to equip tech professionals with cutting-edge AI expertise. This program provides hands-on training in deploying large language models (LLMs), neural networks, AI engineering, LangChain, Agentic AI, RAG, and other GenAI frameworks.

Organizations across sectors, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and cybersecurity, are rapidly integrating AI-driven solutions, creating a growing talent gap. A recent study by the World Economic Forum predicts that AI and automation will create 97 million new jobs by 2025, further solidifying the importance of AI-related skills.

As announced by Interview Kickstart previously, the Applied GenAI course offers multiple GenAI pathways, allowing professionals to specialize in AI applications relevant to their field. The for Software Engineers pathway is designed for backend, frontend, full-stack, and test engineers, helping them integrate AI into development processes and enhance automation.

The GenAI Course for Product Managers focuses on using AI for product strategy, decision-making, and innovation. It is ideal for Technical Product Managers looking to incorporate AI into their workflow. Meanwhile, data scientists and machine learning engineers can opt for an advanced GenAI pathway, diving deep into AI model development, fine-tuning, and optimization.

The Applied GenAI Course offers an unparalleled learning experience through 60+ hours of live sessions, 20+ hours of project-based learning, and 10+ hands-on assignments. This immersive approach ensures that learners not only grasp theoretical concepts but also gain practical experience by working on real-world AI problems and industry-relevant projects. By the end of the course, participants will have built a portfolio of AI-powered applications, demonstrating their ability to apply GenAI concepts to real-world business challenges.

One of the biggest advantages of this program is its flexible learning format, which includes live classes, weekend sessions, and pre-recorded content. This allows working professionals to balance learning with their jobs without having to compromise on their current responsibilities. The program is designed to accommodate learners across different time zones, making it accessible to professionals globally.

The Applied GenAI program includes 1:1 technical and career coaching, live mock interviews with FAANG+ AI experts, resume-building workshops, LinkedIn optimization, behavioral interview training, and salary negotiation guidance.

As AI job roles become more competitive, the extensive career support ensures that learners stand out in the job market and successfully transition into AI-focused roles at leading tech firms. Many alumni of Interview Kickstart have successfully transitioned into AI roles at top-tier FAANG+ companies, crediting the program for its structured learning, hands-on experience, and expert mentorship.

A crucial aspect of the program is its emphasis on real-world AI applications. AI is no longer confined to research labs, it is actively shaping industries. Companies like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Meta are investing heavily in AI advancements, and businesses across sectors are integrating AI into their products and operations. The Applied GenAI Course ensures learners are prepared to work on AI applications that directly impact businesses, whether it's developing AI chatbots, enhancing recommendation systems, automating workflows, or creating predictive models.

With the AI job market growing rapidly and top tech companies competing for AI talent, now is the perfect time for professionals to upskill and stay ahead of industry trends. The Applied GenAI Course by Interview Kickstart offers the perfect roadmap to mastering generative AI and unlocking new career opportunities in the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning. For more information visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/machine-learning

Interview Kickstart (IK), established in 2014, is a leading platform for interview preparation, specifically catering to tech professionals looking to break through major companies like FAANG and tier-1 companies.

Interview Kickstart offers more than 20 specialized courses that are designed specifically for job roles like software engineering, machine learning, engineering management, and more. These courses are offered by Interview Kickstart through a pool of more than 500+ instructors, mostly from FAANG companies, including hiring managers and technical leads from Google, Amazon, Meta, etc.

