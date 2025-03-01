Blaze Pizza Expands Franchise Model with Transition of 11 California Locations to SoCal Blazers

ATLANTA, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise, today announced the transition of 11 company-owned restaurants in California to franchise partner SoCal Blazers, led by Reza Medali. This strategic move strengthens Blaze Pizza’s brand presence and streamlines operations to enhance consistency and operational efficiency across the region.

Reza Medali and his team at SoCal Blazers have been long-standing partners in the Blaze Pizza system, successfully operating multiple locations in Southern California, making them well-positioned to invest in more restaurants. With this transition, SoCal Blazers will become Blaze Pizza’s largest franchisee both in California and systemwide.

“This transition is about positioning the brand for long-term success,” said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By aligning these locations under a single, experienced franchise group, we can drive greater consistency across store design, menu innovation, hospitality, and marketing—ultimately providing guests with the best possible Blaze Pizza experience.”

Blaze Pizza’s shift toward a stronger franchise model aligns with its broader strategy of enhancing brand visibility, optimizing operations, and fueling future expansion. The transition enables greater local engagement and operational flexibility, ensuring each location is tailored to meet the needs of the communities it serves, and expands Blaze Pizza’s excellence in California.

“Blaze Pizza has built an incredible brand, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership,” said Reza Medali, President of SoCal Blazers. “Our team is excited to invest in these locations, refine operations, and continue delivering the high-quality food and service that guests expect from Blaze Pizza.”

The 11 transitioning restaurants include:

Culver City, CA – Sepulveda Blvd (4114 Sepulveda Blvd.)

(4114 Sepulveda Blvd.) South Gate, CA – Azalea (4809 Firestone Blvd.)

(4809 Firestone Blvd.) Laguna Niguel, CA – La Paz Rd (27231 La Paz Rd.)

(27231 La Paz Rd.) Fremont, CA – Pacific Commons (43831 Pacific Commons Blvd.)

(43831 Pacific Commons Blvd.) Roseville, CA – Highland Reserve (10325 Fairway Dr., Suites 100 & 110)

(10325 Fairway Dr., Suites 100 & 110) Gold River, CA – Golden Center Ln. (2137 Golden Centre Lane, Suite 20)

(2137 Golden Centre Lane, Suite 20) Los Angeles, CA – USC (3335 S. Figueroa St.)

(3335 S. Figueroa St.) Davis, CA – F Street (212 F Street)

(212 F Street) San Francisco, CA – Stonestown Galleria (157 Stonestown Galleria)

(157 Stonestown Galleria) Pasadena, CA – Colorado Blvd (667 E. Colorado Blvd.)

(667 E. Colorado Blvd.) Glendale, CA – Glendale Galleria (3210 Glendale Galleria)



This transition underscores Blaze Pizza’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering an unmatched guest experience.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with nearly 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is known for its artisanal Fast Fire’d® pizzas, made-to-order menu, and commitment to culinary innovation. Recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list, Blaze Pizza continues to redefine the pizza experience. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

About SoCal Blazers

SoCal Blazers is a premier Blaze Pizza franchisee with a strong operational presence in Southern California. Led by Reza Medali, the group is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality, efficient operations, and innovative growth strategies within the Blaze Pizza system.

