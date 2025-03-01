Submit Release
Thousands Gather at Oregon Law for Positive Environmental Change

For over four decades Land Air Water (LAW), an Oregon Law student organization, has organized, led, and hosted the oldest and largest Public Interest Environmental Law Conference (PIELC) in the world. 

PIELC attracts activists, advocates, attorneys, students, scientists, government officials, and concerned citizens together to share information and strategies that will more effectively further the goals of environmental and social justice.  This year’s 43rd annual conference is “Rising to the Challenge: Justice on the Horizon.”  Learn more about the student leaders and the 2025 conference in this Eugene Weekly article.

