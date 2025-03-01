Submit Release
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Medical Billing Specialists for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Medical Billing Specialists with respect to their recent data breach. On February 17, 2024, Medical Billing Specialists experienced a network disruption. Upon discovering the incident, Medical Billing Specialists immediately took steps to secure the network environment and engaged cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. The investigation determined that certain files may have been acquired without authorization. After extensive electronic discovery, which concluded on December 13, 2024, it was determined that the following personal information was present in the impacted data set; individuals name, date of birth, Social Security number, medical treatment, medical treatment dates, patient ID, and medical treatment location.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


