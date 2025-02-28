Canada-in-Asia Conference 2025 Advances Canada-Asia Engagement Amid Global Turbulence

Third annual conference convened Canada-connected individuals from across Asia and Asia-engagers from Canada over two days in Singapore Feb. 19-21, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada (UnivCan) concluded a successful Canada-in-Asia Conference 2025 (CIAC2025) in Singapore on February 21, 2025.

With 740 attendees from across Canada and the Indo-Pacific region, CIAC2025 convened business leaders, experts, investors, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from across Asia and Canada in an exchange of perspectives, ideas, and innovations to facilitate collaborative partnerships and increase bilateral trade and investment as stakeholders on both sides of the Pacific contend with the dramatic and disruptive impacts of the current U.S. administration.

CIAC2025, held at the Raffles City Convention Centre in central Singapore, focused on four critical sectors (Agri-food & Food Security, Ocean Tech & Blue Economy, Clean Technology, and Energy Transitions & Energy Security) with four cross-cutting engagement tracks (Innovation Ecosystems, Investment & Finance, Trade & Supply Chains, Artificial Intelligence).

The conference provided networking opportunities and inter-disciplinary discussions on some of the most pressing issues in Canada-Asia relations, with speakers from a range of backgrounds: business leaders, innovators, investors, government ministers, trade representatives, university presidents, senior researchers, and more.

“Now a signature annual event, our third Canada-in-Asia Conference successfully exposed potential partners and collaborators in Asia and Canada to each other’s thinking, innovations, and priorities,” said Jeff Nankivell, President & CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. “As Canadians brace for increasing global geopolitical turbulence and the threat of damaging trade actions by the United States, CIAC2025 provided an important and timely engagement platform to contextualize Canada-Asia relations and catalyze partnerships in key sectors where mutually beneficial opportunities abound. It is critical, now more than ever, that Canadians take to the field, get out of their comfort zones, and pursue new opportunities in the dynamic economies of Asia.”

“Canada’s universities are at the forefront of research, talent development, and global collaboration,” said Gabriel Miller, President and CEO of Universities Canada. “As trade tensions with the U.S. create uncertainty, Canada must expand its partnerships across Asia. CIAC2025 highlighted the strength of our universities in forging these connections—creating new opportunities for research, business, and education that benefit both our country and the world.”

Canada-in-Asia Conference 2025 was presented with the assistance of the Government of Canada. APF Canada and Universities Canada are grateful for this support. We would also like to thank our Major Partners, FinDev Canada, the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), and Invest in Canada; Supporting Partners, Air Canada, the Hinrich Foundation, and Royal Bank of Canada; Associate Partners, CIBC, CPP Investments, DIGITAL, Export Development Canada (EDC), Fasken, Farm Credit Canada, Gowling WLG, the Government of Québec, the Government of Saskatchewan, Investissement Québec, National Bank of Canada, and Sun Life; and, University Partners, University of Saskatchewan, University of Calgary, McGill, Queen’s University, University of Toronto, Western University Canada, and University of Waterloo.

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is an independent not-for-profit organization focused on Canada’s relations with Asia. APF Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia through its research, education, and convening activities. For over four decades, our research has provided high-quality, relevant, and timely information, insights, and perspectives on Canada-Asia relations for Canadians and stakeholders across the Asia Pacific. Our mission is to be Canada’s catalyst for engagement with Asia and Asia’s bridge to Canada.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca.



About Universities Canada:

Universities Canada is the voice of Canadian universities, at home and abroad. A membership organization providing university presidents with a unified voice for higher education, research, and innovation, Universities Canada advances the mission of its member institutions to transform lives, strengthen communities, and find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our world. The organization advocates for Canadian universities at the federal level, provides a forum for university leaders to share ideas and address challenges in higher education, supports students by providing information on university study and offering scholarships on behalf of private sector companies, and fosters collaboration among universities and governments, the private sector, communities, and international partners.

Visit Universities Canada at www.univcan.ca.

