AG Brown statement following PI hearing over Trump’s illegal gender-affirming care order

SEATTLE – Washington Attorney General Nick Brown released the following statement after parties argued in federal court over the state’s motion for a preliminary injunction against President Trump’s illegal executive order banning gender-affirming care for young people.

Judge Lauren King announced at the hearing she would issue a decision at a later time.



“We made a strong case that the president’s disregard for the Constitution here is obvious and intentional,” Brown said. “Children don’t need protection from life-saving care. They need freedom from a lawless president.”



Friday’s hearing came weeks after the judge in the lawsuit granted a temporary restraining order against the White House from banning such care for people under 19, withholding funds from institutions providing gender affirming care to young people, and potentially instigating criminal actions against providers.



The state is joined in the lawsuit by the attorneys general of Minnesota, Oregon and Colorado. Three individual doctors also joined as plaintiffs in the case, bringing claims on their own behalf and that of the minors for whom they provide care.



The states argued the order violates the 5th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee by singling out transgender individuals for mistreatment and discrimination.



Additionally, Congress has already authorized research and education funding for medical institutions in Washington state, and the president cannot unilaterally overrule congressional intent. The president also cannot unilaterally regulate or criminalize medical practices in Washington state, which are protected by the 10th Amendment, states argue.



Work on this litigation is funded by the Attorney General’s Civil Justice Operating Fund, which is funded by recoveries made by the office in civil enforcement actions made on behalf of Washingtonians.



Read more about the lawsuit here.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the State of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ