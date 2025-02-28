Global Uranium Corp. Announces Extension of Marketing Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release on November 7th, 2024, December 17th, 2024, and January 10th, 2025, that it has further extended the term of its engagement of Euro Digital Media Ltd. (“EDM”) (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK, WC2H 9JQ; email: info@eurodigitalmedia.co.uk) to provide marketing services for an anticipated additional period of 30 days, or until budget exhaustion, commencing on March 3, 2025, and provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

EDM will, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, set up and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Euro Digital will occur on a www.wallstinvest.com landing page which has been reviewed and approved by the Company, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $500,000.00 to EDM. The Company will not issue any securities to EDM as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, EDM (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

The landing page(s) developed by Euro Digital Media Ltd. have been reviewed and approved by the Company.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE MANAGEMENT TEAM

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected term of the marketing activities contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the efficacy of the Company’s marketing program and the Canadian Securities Exchange’s acceptance of the Company’s promotional program.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s marketing program may not be as effective as anticipated by the Company and that the budget for the Company’s marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term and that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the Company’s promotional program and use its discretion to halt the Company’s promotional activities or impose other penalties on the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

