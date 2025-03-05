Mandala Springs Hosts Book Launch & Dinner with Greens Restaurant Chef Katie Reicher at Earth Day Weekend Retreat

Chef and Seasons of Greens Author Katie Reicher Seasons of Greens Mandala Springs Wellness Retreat Center

Weekend event highlights include inspiring guest speakers, wellness activities, creative workshops, and more

COBB, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie Reicher, acclaimed executive chef of San Francisco’s iconic Greens Restaurant, will present her debut cookbook, Seasons of Greens, at a special dinner during Mandala Springs inaugural Earth Day Weekend Celebration & Summit taking place April 25 to 27. Showcasing the “farm-driven and world-inspired” cooking that defines Reicher’s recipes, the dinner will be a 3-course meal celebrating spring’s bounty. Mandala Springs Wellness Retreat Center is located near the town of Cobb, just north of Napa Valley in the Mayacamas Mountains. The signature event is a weekend of inspiration, renewal, and connection offering many opportunities to participate in activities, thought-provoking discussions, and restorative wellness practices in a serene, nature filled setting. The Saturday evening garden dinner allows guests to engage with Chef Reicher and savor a vibrant plant-based dinner inspired by her new recipes.

Wellness Weekend Highlights

Book Signing & Dinner: On Saturday, April 26, Chef Katie Reicher of San Francisco’s renowned Greens Restaurant will present Seasons of Greens, a collection of over 125 plant-based recipes that celebrate seasonal ingredients and global flavors. Afterwards, guests will enjoy a dinner in Mandala Springs’ lush organic garden crafted by Chef Reicher, featuring dishes from the cookbook. A signing will follow.

Inspiring Guest Speakers:

- Heidi Kühn, visionary founder of Roots of Peace, will share insights on how regenerative agriculture contributes to planetary healing.

- Ben Page, author of Healing Trees: A Pocket Guide to Forest Bathing, will discuss the benefits of reconnecting with nature.

Wellness & Nature Activities: Participants can start their days with morning yoga sessions, experience transformative sound baths with Eliza Maroney, and immerse themselves in forest bathing guided by Ben Page.

Creative & Reflective Workshops: Engage in art therapy sessions led by Erin Partridge, PhD, ATR-BC, and artist and board-certified art therapist.

Delicious Garden-to-Table Cuisine: Savor plant-based, seasonal fare bursting with flavor crafted by The Henny Penny with locally grown ingredients.

Live Music & Storytelling: Evenings will feature music, storytelling, and connection around the fire, fostering a sense of community in the heart of nature.

Nestled in the serene beauty of the Mayacamas Mountains, Mandala Springs provides an ideal setting for this immersive retreat designed to inspire renewal and connection with the earth. Guests will enjoy cozy accommodations, delicious plant-based cuisine, and a welcoming community dedicated to honoring our planet.

Reservations

Space is limited for this transformative Earth Day retreat.

Event ticket options

- All-inclusive Weekend Pass

- Saturday Day Pass (Includes Dinner)

- Seasons of Greens Saturday Dinner Only (includes a copy of the book signed by chef and author Katie Reicher)

Visit https://www.mandala.org/earth-day-weekend-celebration-and-summit for schedule, pricing, accommodation options, and more details.

About Katie Reicher

Katie Reicher is the Executive Chef of San Francisco’s renowned Greens Restaurant. After studying at the Culinary Institute of America, Katie began working at Greens in 2015 and was named Executive Chef in 2020. As the fourth Executive Chef in Greens' history, she continues the legacy of all-female culinary leadership. Originally from New York State, Katie draws on personal traditions, global flavors, professional training, and seasonality to create innovative vegetarian dishes.

About Heidi Kühn

Heidi Kühn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace, has transformed war-torn lands into flourishing agricultural communities, benefiting over 1 million farmers and families across eight countries. With more than 26 years in humanitarian and media work, she has notably increased Afghanistan's agricultural exports from $250 million in 2014 to $1.4 billion in 2020, fostering jobs and income for rural communities. Heidi's leadership at Roots of Peace has earned her numerous prestigious awards, including: The World Food Prize Laureate (2023) for her contributions to food security and agricultural development; The Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice (2023), recognizing her efforts in uplifting conflict-affected communities; and The Gandhi Global Family Award (2019) for her commitment to peace and non-violence. A Skoll Awardee for Social Entrepreneurship, Heidi is passionate about empowering families in conflict zones through economic opportunities and environmental stewardship. She continues to drive the mission of Roots of Peace with the support of her family and a global network of partners and donors, advocating for sustainable development and peace.

About Mandala Springs Wellness Retreat Center

Located on 200 acres in a quiet valley of the Mayacamas Mountains, Mandala Springs Wellness Retreat Center (www.mandala.org) is geared towards groups and individuals seeking reflection and rejuvenation. The retreat is about 2 hours north of San Francisco and is substance-free and plant-based. The property offers a variety of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, several levels of comfortable accommodations, a full onsite support team, outdoor activities, custom-curated guest experiences, and gourmet vegetarian catering in a natural setting.

