CalAmp Welcomes Thomas Polan as Product Director for Student Safety Business Unit

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a leading provider of telematics and connected intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Polan as Product Director for its Student Safety Business Unit. Polan, a co-founder of the Synovia K-12 solution acquired by CalAmp in 2019, brings extensive expertise in student transportation technology and a proven dedication to innovation.

Polan’s leadership in developing Synovia’s industry-leading solutions transformed school transportation by improving safety, efficiency, and transparency for school districts, contractors, and transportation consortiums. In his new role, he will spearhead product strategy, focusing on customer-centric solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and student safety.

“Thomas Polan is a recognized leader in student transportation technology, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to drive our Student Safety product strategy,” said Mark Gaydos, General Manager of Student Safety at CalAmp. “His deep industry insight and passion for innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to school districts, contractors, and consortiums.”

Polan’s appointment reflects CalAmp’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its education offerings through advanced telematics, fleet management, and safety technologies. His expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of student transportation solutions and solidifying CalAmp’s market leadership.

“I’m excited to rejoin CalAmp and continue advancing solutions that matter to the student transportation industry,” said Polan. “School districts rely on dependable, innovative technology to ensure student safety and operational efficiency. I look forward to collaborating with CalAmp’s talented team to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

