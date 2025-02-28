Purpose Investments Announces Temporary Absorption of Series F and Series A Management Fees of Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it has temporarily absorbed a portion of the management fees on Series F and Series A shares of Purpose Premium Money Market Fund (the “Fund”). Until Purpose confirms otherwise, the annual management fee payable by investors in Series F shares of the Fund will be 0.20%; the annual management fee for Series A shares will be 0.45%.

There are no changes to the investment objective of the Fund. Current shareholders of the Fund are not required to take any actions as a result of this absorption.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services company.

