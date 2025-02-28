Ranchero Options Sandspit Gold Property, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Homegold Resources Ltd. (“Homegold”) whereby Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Sandspit Gold Project (the “Sandspit Project”), consisting of five mineral claims totaling 398.66 hectares, situated immediately south of Sandspit, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia.

The Sandspit Project is a prospective epithermal gold exploration project lying along the Sandspit fault approximately 40km south of the Harmony Gold project1. Historical work on the Sandspit Project consists of a number of drill programs totaling approximately 1,350 meters; trenching and geochemical survey; and a geophysical (IP, magnetic & resistivity) survey.

The key terms of the Option Agreement are that Ranchero may earn a 100% interest in the Sandspit Project by making cash payments to Homegold of $6,000 on signing, an additional $6,000 by the first anniversary date of the Agreement and a remaining $100,000 on the second anniversary date of the Agreement. The Sandspit Project will be subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty to be granted to Homegold following the exercise of the option with a right for Ranchero to repurchase half of the royalty for the cash payment of $1,500,000. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

The Company further announces that it has informed Recharge Resources that it does not intend to pursue its option over the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project as announced on November 21, 2023 and has agreed to mutually terminate the option agreement with Recharge Resources Ltd.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martyn Buttenshaw, a director of Ranchero, who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the early-stage gold exploration. Ranchero has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Sandspit gold project, consisting of five mineral claims totaling 399 hectares, situated immediately south of Sandspit, Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. The Company continues to look for additional projects to add to its portfolio.

1 See the press release of Taseko Mines Limited dated July 12, 2021.

