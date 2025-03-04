Gender Confirmation Center Donates Essential Items to Quest House SF to Support Trans and Nonbinary Residents

At GCC we believe that comprehensive care extends beyond the operating room, Quest House SF offers an essential, safe environment for those in need, and we proudly support their mission.” — Julianne Shirey, Gender Confirmation Center President

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a continued commitment to supporting the transgender and nonbinary community, GCC (Gender Confirmation Center) is generously donating essential home appliances, including a washer and dryer, a refrigerator, and other essential kitchen items to Quest House SF. This initiative aims to enhance the living environment for Quest House residents, providing them with increased comfort and accessibility to vital home necessities.The donation event will occur on Friday, Feb. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. We invite local media to celebrate this collaboration and raise awareness of the importance of trans community healing initiatives at Quest House SF in San Francisco, CA. Attendees will receive branded tokens of appreciation as a gesture of solidarity and support.Event Details:📅Date: Friday, February 28, 2025📍Location: Quest House SF, Oakland, CA 94610 (For safety reasons, please call or email for address)⏰Time: 12-2 PM-more-Quest House SF is a critical resource for the transgender and the nonbinary community. It offers safe housing and wraparound support for individuals recovering from gender affirming surgeries. GCC’s donation is part of its mission to create affirming spaces beyond medical care, ensuring trans individuals have the resources they need to heal and thrive."At GCC (Gender Confirmation Center), we believe that comprehensive care extends beyond the operating room, Quest House SF offers an essential, safe environment for those in need, and we proudly support their mission by contributing to a space that fosters healing and community," GCC PresidentJulianne Shirey said.Representatives from Quest House SF expressed their gratitude for the contribution, emphasizing its significant impact on residents."Having access to basic home necessities like laundry and kitchen appliances can make a huge difference on our guests’ healing and wellbeing," Quest House SF Executive Director Owen Dempsey said. "This donation from Gender Confirmation Center helps ensure that our space remains comfortable, functional, and affirming for those who need it most.”About Gender Confirmation CenterThe GCC (Gender Confirmation Center) specializes in gender-affirming surgeries and holistic care for transgender and nonbinary individuals. Using a patient-centered approach, GCC ensures all individuals have access to safe, affirming, high-quality medical services. Beyond surgery, GCC actively supports community initiatives that enhance the well-being of trans and non-binary individuals nationwide. Learn more at www.genderconfirmation.com . THE GCC: Honoring Your Story, Supporting Your Transition.About Quest House SFQuest House is a community healing organization that provides safe and supportive lodging to transgender and nonbinary individuals recovering from gender-affirming procedures in San Francisco. A trans-led grassroots 501c3 nonprofit, Quest House offers a compassionate, affirming environment for post-operative transgender individuals to heal physically and emotionally.

